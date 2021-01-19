Colposcopy Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

The primary purpose of colposcopy is to prevent cervical cancer by detecting precancerous lesions early and treating them. The technological advancements in colposcopy and increasing product launches by prominent players are likely to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

A number of factors such as the increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among women, growing approvals, and subsequent launch of new products are fueling the growth of the global colposcopy market. As per the Cancer Australia (2018), the estimated number of females who had cervical cancer in Australia was found to be 930. Furthermore, the increasing application of colposcopy in the treatment of various chronic diseases, lifestyle diseases, and infertility problems enhances the market growth.

However, certain issues such as lack of awareness about cervical cancer in low economic countries coupled with complications such as infection or bleeding while performing colposcopy are likely to curb the evolution of the colposcopy market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The Americas is likely to dominate the global colposcopy market owing to the rising awareness programmes by NGOs for the treatment and diagnosis of cervical cancer. Besides this, the continuous launch of diagnostic equipment for the detection of cancer by leading manufacturers has also propelled the growth of the colposcopy market.

Europe is likely to hold the second position in the global colposcopy market. The market growth is attributed to the advantages of portable colposcopes, which include ease of installation and movement within medical settings, stable cervix examinations, the ability to produce high-definition images, and better result reproducibility.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market owing to the huge patient pool with chronic diseases and increasing healthcare expenditure. For instance, according to the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, cervical cancer was found to be the seventh most common cancer among females with 500 new cases in 2015 in Hong Kong.

The Middle Eastern and African colposcopy market is expected to grow slowly during the forecast period. Moreover, in this region, the Middle East accounts for the largest share owing to the increasing presence of prominent market players in the recent years.

Segmentation

The global colposcopy market is segmented on the basis of the instrument type, instrument portability, application, and end users. On the basis of the instrument type, the market is classified into optical colposcopes and digital colposcopes. On the basis of the instrument portability, the market is classified into portable, fixed, and handheld. On the basis of the application, the market is classified as cervical cancer screening, physical examinations, and others. On the basis of the end user, the market is classified into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

Key Players: Global Colposcopy Market

Some of the prominent players in the global colposcopy market are Carl Zeiss, Olympus Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Philips Healthcare, CooperSurgical, McKesson Corporation, DYSIS Medical, Atmos, Alliton, Seliga Microscopes, Karl Kaps, Bovie Medical, Welch Allyn, Leisegang, Centrel, OPTOMIC, MedGyn, Ecleris, DYSIS Medical, Lutech, Beijing SWSY, EDAN Instruments, Seiler, Xuzhou Zhonglian, and others.

Browse More Healthcare Reports:

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/interventional-neurology-market-by-trends-interventional-neurology-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-till-2023-626237.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/protein-sequencing-market-with-trends-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-prognostication-and-forecast-till-2023-626238.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/hemodynamic-monitoring-systems-market-by-global-industry-growth-size-demand-trends-insights-and-forecast-till-2023-626239.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/medical-document-management-systems-market-insights-by-growth-opportunities-trends-drivers-challenges-forecast-till-2023-626240.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/bioanalytical-testing-services-market-with-size-share-historical-growth-analysis-opportunities-and-forecast-till-2023-626241.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/cbd-hemp-oil-market-provides-in-depth-analysis-of-the-industry-with-current-trends-and-future-estimations-to-elucidate-the-investment-pockets-forecast-till-2023-626538.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/mouth-ulcer-treatment-market-detailed-account-of-growth-drivers-trends-opportunities-challenges-impacting-and-forecast-till-2023-626542.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/cosmetic-dentistry-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-till-2023-626545.html

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/breast-implants-market-by-trends-growth-scope-size-overall-analysis-prognostication-and-forecast-till-2023-626546.html

https://primefeed.in/