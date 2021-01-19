Concrete Fiber Market Trends, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025 | Impact of COVID-19

Industry Overview:

Increasing demand from developing economies, such as China and India for concrete fibers, and growing population of concrete fibers as compared to other composites are factors that drive the concrete fiber market in the Asia Pacific region. In contrast to this, high operating costs and lack of required R&D investments and technical knowledge are the key restraining factors hampering the market growth.

Concrete fiber Market – Competitive Analysis

Concrete fiber market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include product launch, agreement & partnership, acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal adhesion, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality. Manufacturers strive to develop their product portfolio with a wide range of products for flat steels for every application.

Concrete fiber also known as fiber reinforced concrete. It is concrete containing fibrous material which increases its structural integrity. It contains short discrete fibers that are uniformly distributed and randomly oriented. It is made up from concrete, steel fibers, glass fibers and natural fibers. For many applications, it is becoming increasingly popular to reinforce the concrete with small, randomly distributed fibers. Their main purpose is to increase the energy absorption capacity and toughness of the material, but also increase tensile and flexural strength of concrete.

Concrete reinforced with fibres which are usually steel, glass or “plastic” fibres is less expensive than hand-tied rebar, while still increasing the tensile strength many times. Shape, dimension and length of fibre is important. Fibres are usually used in concrete to control plastic shrinkage cracking and drying shrinkage cracking. They also lower the permeability of concrete and thus reduce bleeding of water. Some types of fibres produce greater impact, abrasion and shatter resistance in concrete. Generally fibres do not increase the flexural strength of concrete, so it cannot replace moment resisting or structural steel reinforcement. Some fibres reduce the strength of concrete. Whereas, major manufacturers based in this region are experiencing various challenges such as, competition from new & existing players, pressure from environmental agencies, demand for substitute and eco-friendly products, and calculating the cost efficiency of the final product.

Accrediting the colossal growth the Concrete fiber market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2023. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global Concrete fiber market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2023 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Concrete fiber Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The Concrete fiber Market is segmented in to 3key dynamics

Segmentation by Type: Synthetic Fiber, Steel Fibers, Glass Fibers and others

Segmentation by Application: Construction, Industrial, Road industry and other

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Concrete fiber Market – Regional Analysis

The global Concrete fiber market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for Concrete fiber market followed by Europe and North America. China leads the concrete fiber market, rise in construction activities due to an increase in population has aided China and other developing economies.

