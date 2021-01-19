Activated Alumina Market Research, Trends, Share, Growth, Demand, Industry Analysis, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2025 | Impact of COVID-19

Activated Alumina Market: Potential and Pitfalls

With the growing demand from the end-use industries such as oil and gas, water treatment plants, and healthcare, the global market for activated alumina is likely to boost over the assessment period. The increasing need for safe and clean water has also resulted in rising investment in water treatment facilities which is further contributing to the growth of activated alumina market. The water is highly used in water treatment facilities as an absorbent to remove fluoride and other harmful substances. With growing population, water pollution is increasing which is generating the need for water purification. The use of activated alumina is seen as an effective way to purify water, thus fueling the market growth over the review period.

On the flip side, high regeneration cost in some of the end-use segments and threat from substitutes are considered to retard the market growth in the coming years. Also, activated alumina filters cost high and can be used one time. When the concentration of absorbed particles increases in the filter, it has to be discarded, and the frequency to replacement depends on the amount of water which passes through the filter. Such factors are likely to inhibit the market growth.

Industry News

BASF produces a wide variety of customized and standard activated aluminas for catalytic and adsorption application in hydrocarbon processing. BASF Adsorbents offer are used to produce natural gas, olefins, petrochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, aromatics and catalysts.

Market Scenario

The global activated alumina market is presumed to register 5 % CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) owing to the increasing demand from the end-use industries, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR). Activated alumina is a porous substance which is manufactured by dehydroxylating aluminum hydroxide. The compound is highly used as a filter for arsenic, fluoride, and selenium and possess excellent desiccant properties. It has a huge surface area of 200m/g and is used in several end-use industries like oil and gas, healthcare, and water treatment plants.

Competitive Dashboard

The major players operating the global market are-

Sialca Industries (India)

AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India)

Axens SA (U.S.)

Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Huber Engineered Materials (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Porocel Industries LLC (U.S.)

Dynamic Adsorbents Inc (U.S.)

Sumitomo Chemical Co (Japan)

Jiangxi Sanxin Hi-Tech Ceramics Co. Ltd (China)

Segmental Analysis

The global activated alumina market has been segmented on the basis of application, end-user industry, and region.

By mode of Application, the global activated alumina market has been segmented into bioceramics, catalysts, fluoride adsorbents, desiccants, and others. Among these, the fluoride absorbent segment accounts for the largest market share and is presumed to maintain its dominance. The growth is attributed to the increasing use of the product as an absorbent in water treatment application for the removal of fluoride.

By mode of End-Users, the global activated alumina market has been segmented into oil & gas, plastic industry, water treatment industry, healthcare, and others. Among these, the water treatment industry is anticipated to dominate the global market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance. The growth is mainly attributed to the growing demand for safe and clean water for industrial as well as domestic functions.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the activated alumina market span across five regions, namely Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is presumed to hold the major market share and is anticipated to expand at a considerable CAGR in the coming years. With rapid urbanization and industrialization, the demand for activated alumina is likely to trigger. With growing population, the need for clean water has also increased, thereby fueling the market growth in this region.

North America is considered to be the second largest region owing to the developed end-use industries such as healthcare and oil and gas. Additionally, the Shale gas boom in this region has stimulated the production and exploration activities in the U.S. which has further fueled the market growth.

The European region is the third largest market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the review period. The growth is attributed mainly due to the strict government mandates for processing of clean water and developed water treatment facilities.

