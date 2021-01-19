Global Software-Defined Wide Area Network Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

ALSO READ: https://www.evernote.com/shard/s648/client/snv?noteGuid=72cbea9b-afb4-d738-33dd-5c21e8cb4925¬eKey=a85954356efb5979d3877e2ae67ada55&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs648%2Fsh%2F72cbea9b-afb4-d738-33dd-5c21e8cb4925%2Fa85954356efb5979d3877e2ae67ada55&title=Software-Defined%2BWide%2BArea%2BNetwork%2BMarket%2BAnalysis%2Bby%2BSize%252C%2BShare%252C%2BGrowth%252C%2BTrends%2Bup%2Bto%2B2026
Europe was the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 462.5 million; the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 39.2%. The European market for SD-WAN was driven by a surge in data traffic, the advent of 5G, the growing number of cloud-based data centers, employee mobility, and the increasing adoption of IoT technologies.
Based on vertical, the software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) market is segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail. The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest market share of 48.4% in 2019, with a market value of USD 1,042.9 million; it is expected to register a CAGR of 36.8% during the forecast period. The others segment was the second-largest market in 2019, valued at USD 367.2 million; it is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 36.7%. However, the retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 43.7%.
