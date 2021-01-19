Global Glioblastoma Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

Global Glioblastoma Market Size, Trends and Share Analysis by Type (Primary Glioblastoma and Secondary Glioblastoma), by Treatment (Surgical Procedure, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy), by End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics & Centers) and Region, Forecast to 2025

Glioblastoma Market Analysis By Size, Share, Key Players, Trends, Insights, Dynamics, Future Outlook, Applications and Segmentation, Forecast to 2025

Glioblastoma Market Highlights

Glioblastoma Market Segment Analysis:

The Global Glioblastoma Market size is expected to register a CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period with a market value of USD 1,643.4 Million till 2025. Glioblastoma is a malignant grade IV tumor. The increasing incidence rates, the rise in product approvals, and growing research in the field are projected to drive the growth of the global glioblastoma market. On the other hand, the termination of many clinical trial drug candidates is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

The global glioblastoma market has been divided based on type, treatment, and end user. The market, based on type, has been segregated into primary glioblastoma and secondary glioblastoma. Based on treatment, the glioblastoma market has been divided into surgical procedure, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, and others. The global glioblastoma market, based on end user, has been categorized as hospitals, specialty clinics and centers, and others.

Glioblastoma Market Regional Analysis

The global glioblastoma market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Glioblastoma Market Players

The Americas is likely to hold the largest share of the global glioblastoma market during the assessment period. The increasing incidence rate of glioblastoma and high funding for research & development projects in the US and Canada are likely to support the dominance of the Americas during the forecast period. The approval of drugs in these countries help in maximizing the growth of the market in this region as well.

The Europe market established substantial growth in the market due to the increasing number of clinical trials in this region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market due to the huge patient population, improving healthcare infrastructure, and growing per capita disposable incomes.

The glioblastoma market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to witness gradual growth due to the increasing availability of new treatment methods.

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global glioblastoma market

Glioblastoma Market Key Findings of the Study

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Amgen Inc. (US)

Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC (US)

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (India)

Merck & Co., Inc. (US)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel).





