Global Pericarditis Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview

According to a new report by Market Research Future, the global market for pericarditis is estimated to expand at a striking 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023) due to the adoption and growing awareness of anti-inflammatory drugs. Pericarditis is a condition of irritation and swelling of the pericardium sac and can lead to heart palpitations and chest pain. While acute pericarditis does not last long, chronic pericarditis lasts for weeks to months. Treatment might include medication and surgery in case of chronic pericarditis. According to the American Heart Association, the growing geriatric population is more susceptible to pericarditis.

Drivers and Constraints Impacting the Market Growth

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, growing geriatric population, and rising healthcare are some of the major factors driving the market growth for pericarditis globally. Several autoimmune diseases, rising cases of heart attack, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, advantages of botanical drugs over other drugs, treatment of illness, improvement in reimbursement policies, and several other are some of the push factors. Moreover, the rapid industrialization, constant innovations, burgeoning demands, technological advancements, growth of the medical sector, and rise in expenditure in R&D are some of the other factors fuelling the market growth during the assessment period. Also, concerned manufacturers are taking up joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions as their key policies which is further contributing to the inorganic growth of the market.

Meanwhile, the presence of misbranded drugs, side-effects of anti-inflammatory drugs, expiration of blockbuster drugs, stringent FDA mandates, and surgical inventions might hinder the growth of the market during the assessment period.

Global Pericarditis Market Segmentation

The global pericarditis market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, type, treatment, end-users, and region.

The market has been segmented into chronic, acute, recurrent pericarditis, and others based on type.

The market has been segmented into blood test, echocardiogram, electrocardiogram, X-ray, and others based on diagnosis. While the electrogram segment is subdivided into ECG, EKG, and others, the echocardiogram segment is subdivided into transesophageal echocardiogram, transthoracic echocardiogram, stress echocardiogram, and others.

The market has also been segmented into surgical, pharmacological, and others based on treatment. The pharmacological segment is sub-segmented into colchicine, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and others. The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory is again sub-segmented into ibuprofen, aspirin, and others. Also, the surgical segment is subdivided into pericardiocentesis, pericardiectomy, pericardiotomy, and others.

The market has been segmented into medical institutes, hospitals & clinics, research organization, and others.

Competition Analysis

The prominent players operating the market for global pericarditis are Pfizer Inc. (U.S.), Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. (Europe), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Asia Pacific), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Europe), AstraZeneca (U.S.), ALLERGAN (Europe), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), and others

