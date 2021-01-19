Global Gluten-Free Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Overview:

Gluten-free products are better alternative to conventional gluten diet owing to health benefits associated with their consumption. These products are helpful for individuals with chronic ailments and immune system problems. Additionally, gluten-free products are widely consumed by gluten intolerant patients.

Market Forecast:

Increasing health and wellness concern among the population is a major factor for the growing demand for gluten-free food products. The conviction that gluten-free products are generally healthier is one of the key factors responsible for purchase among consumers. There is also high perception among consumers that gluten-free food adds to the nutritional content and helps in weight management. The linkage of increased energy and weight loss is another factor for the growing consumption of gluten-free food products.

Furthermore, increasing incidence of diseases such as obesity, diabetes and other chronic diseases in the North American region has opened the doors for key players to come up with various customized gluten-free products which will in turn escalates the sales of gluten-free products during the forecast period. Moreover, product promotions through various channels have added fuel to this segment.

However, the threat of contamination of ingredients and raw materials due to improper handling is a major challenge faced by the vendors in the global gluten-free food market. Nevertheless, all these factors are boosting the global gluten-free products market to grow at the CAGR of 9.51% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers, and acquisitions and multiple product launch by gluten-free products market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading players, which includes

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.)

Kellogg Company (U.S.)

Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.)

Hero Group AG (Switzerland)

Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia)

The gluten-free foods & beverages market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. Major manufacturers also are found to have high focus on acquisitions in order to strengthen their business presence. They are also involved in the strategic business expansion which will further support the company to expand and reach out to consumers across the regions. New product launches are also done to expand their business portfolio.

Region Analysis:

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, North American region is dominating the market over the forecast period. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.65% during the review period. This is attributed to high consumption of gluten-free products in this region. However, among the European countries, Italy is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.64% during the review period.

Market Segmentation:

Global Gluten-Free Products Market is segmented by Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global gluten-free products market: The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (U.S.), Boulder Brands, Inc. (U.S.), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Kellogg Company (U.S.), Mondelez International, Inc. (U.S.), Hero Group AG (Switzerland), Freedom Foods Group Ltd. (Australia)

