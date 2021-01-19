Global Online Meeting Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

ALSO READ https://www.evernote.com/shard/s648/client/snv?noteGuid=19277c27-dc20-d115-c088-b23eb2613c76¬eKey=e0f4c2fc7d5dcde8852d596e159d9bae&sn=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.evernote.com%2Fshard%2Fs648%2Fsh%2F19277c27-dc20-d115-c088-b23eb2613c76%2Fe0f4c2fc7d5dcde8852d596e159d9bae&title=Online%2BMeeting%2BSoftware%2BMarket%2BFuture%2BTrends%252C%2BIndustry%2BSize%2Band%2BForecast%2Bto%2B2024
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period due to increasing advancement in terms of technology, urbanization, and digitalization. The present companies and upcoming startups are adopting online meeting software to increase their client conversion. Additionally, the SMEs and large enterprise are also using this software to reduce their spend on travel and increase the productivity and efficiency of the work without spending much on traveling. China is expected to be the dominating country in the region whereas India is accounted to be the fastest-growing country during the forecast period.
Rest of the world is segmented as South America and Middle East & Africa is expected to be growing with a significant CAGR during the forecast period due to development of infrastructure and investments made by various industries in the region. Additionally, the subsidiaries and startups are using smartphones for online meeting to conduct training and conferencing.
By component, the market has been segmented into software and services.
By deployment, the market has been segmented into cloud-based and on-premise
By organization size, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and SMEs.
By end user, the market has been segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and others
By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.
