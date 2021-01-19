Global High Throughput Screening Market Audience, Geographies and Key Players 2017-2027

Leading Market Players

Roche (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Life Technologies Corporation (US)

Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. (US)

Also Read: https://topsitenet.com/article/322543-high-throughput-screening-market-size-2020-driven-by-booming-pharmaceutical-indu/

Market Research Future’s (MRFR) extensive and in-depth study of the global High-Throughput Screening market reveals that it will grow at an impressive rate during the assessment period of 2017-2027. Mounting investments in the healthcare sector and the shifting inclination towards high throughput research is pushing the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: High-throughput Screening Market

The market segmentation of High-throughput Screening is segmented on the following basis:

By application: The market includes Toxicology, Target Identification, Stem Cell Biology, Primary Screening, and others.

By-products: The market comprises consumables, software, instruments, and others.

By end-users: The market includes pharmaceutical companies/manufacturers, government organizations, Hospitals and clinics, research facilities, and others

Also Read: https://teletype.in/@healthcaremarketnews/HE86zNZOH

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global high throughput screening market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is presumed to hold the largest market share owing to the demanding R&D initiatives. Moreover, high expenditure on healthcare and substantial investment in research and development activities for medicine discoveries is considered to propel the market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position in the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the review period. The growth is highly attributed to the favorable government support and initiatives. Moreover, the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector backed by the resurging economy is presumed to foster the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expanding at a rapid pace and is likely to emerge as one of the lucrative regions. Countries in this region offer immense growth opportunities for the market, accounting for half of the world’s population. Moreover, venture capitalists and private equity firms are highly investing in the market in economies such as Japan, China, and India, which is further likely to propel the market growth.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

September 17, 2018 – Corning Lifesciences B.V. (the Netherlands) introduced the new 1536-well spheroid microplate, expanding its spheroid microplate product offerings. This high-throughput spheroid microplate can benefit clinicians in cancer research and drug screening. The 1536-well can assist scientists to generate a higher volume of spheroids for high-throughput screening.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/the-popularity-of-ready-to-eat-functional-food-is-driving-the-market-for-fortified-bakery-products-2021-01-12

Related Healthcare News

Opioids Market

Surgical Scalpel Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

A new report on the High Throughput Screening Market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), with Major Drivers, Mega Trends, Regional Overview during the forecast period (2017-2027). Academics & Governments to Promote Better Expansion Scope for High Throughput Screening Market

Leading Market Players

Roche (Switzerland)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Beckman Coulter, Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Life Technologies Corporation (US)

Aurora Biomed Inc. (Canada)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. (US)

Market Research Future’s (MRFR) extensive and in-depth study of the global High-Throughput Screening market reveals that it will grow at an impressive rate during the assessment period of 2017-2027. Mounting investments in the healthcare sector and the shifting inclination towards high throughput research is pushing the growth of the market.

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/zinc-chemicals-market-growth-factor-key-players-regional-demand-price-trends-and-forecast-2023-2021-01-10

Market Segmentation: High-throughput Screening Market

The market segmentation of High-throughput Screening is segmented on the following basis:

By application: The market includes Toxicology, Target Identification, Stem Cell Biology, Primary Screening, and others.

By-products: The market comprises consumables, software, instruments, and others.

By end-users: The market includes pharmaceutical companies/manufacturers, government organizations, Hospitals and clinics, research facilities, and others

Regional Insights

Geographically, the global high throughput screening market span across regions namely, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is presumed to hold the largest market share owing to the demanding R&D initiatives. Moreover, high expenditure on healthcare and substantial investment in research and development activities for medicine discoveries is considered to propel the market growth.

Europe is estimated to hold the second position in the market and is expected to maintain its dominance over the review period. The growth is highly attributed to the favorable government support and initiatives. Moreover, the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical sector backed by the resurging economy is presumed to foster the market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expanding at a rapid pace and is likely to emerge as one of the lucrative regions. Countries in this region offer immense growth opportunities for the market, accounting for half of the world’s population. Moreover, venture capitalists and private equity firms are highly investing in the market in economies such as Japan, China, and India, which is further likely to propel the market growth.

Industry/Innovation/Related News

September 17, 2018 – Corning Lifesciences B.V. (the Netherlands) introduced the new 1536-well spheroid microplate, expanding its spheroid microplate product offerings. This high-throughput spheroid microplate can benefit clinicians in cancer research and drug screening. The 1536-well can assist scientists to generate a higher volume of spheroids for high-throughput screening.

Related Healthcare News

Opioids Market

Surgical Scalpel Market

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Also Read: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/09/whole-exome-sequencing-market-report-2020-size-estimation-global-share-industry-analysis-growth-key-players-revenue-upcoming-trends.html

https://primefeed.in/