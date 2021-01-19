Global Ceilings Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Ceiling is overhead interior portion within the room which covers the upper portion of the room. Main purpose of ceiling is to achieve the desired height of the roof in the room. Ceilings are frequently decorated with attractive paintings, mosaic tiles and other different designs. Major advantage of decorated ceiling is that it gets protected from damage by fingers and dust. There are certain ceilings which are fire resistance; dropping ceiling is one kind of fire resistance ceiling used in the commercial and residential construction.

Ceiling products are mostly used in non residential buildings, where the non residential buildings prefer drywall ceilings, ceiling that can offer sound control properties and allowing easy access to ducts and wiring. Increasing demand from nonresidential building is driving the global ceiling market. Additionally, increasing disposable income has allowed the house owners to spend more on attractive ceiling, which is further expected to drive the global ceiling demand.

The global Ceilings market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Ceilings volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ceilings market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Ceilings in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Ceilings manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Acoustic Solutions

Ceilings Plus

Acoustic Ceiling Products

All Noise Control

Empire West

Barrisol Normalu

Laqfoil

Halstead

Gordon

Norton Industries

USG

Lindner

Synergistic Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Wood

Fiberglass

Metal

Others

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

