Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Overview

The rate of changes in the industrial technology is largely driven by the inception of artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence is not considered as a single entity but an amalgamation of a different set of technologies and building blocks that create the base for various industrial solutions. The market for Enterprise Artificial Intelligence is expected to experience a high growth rate. The growing amount of data sets requiring to analyze, complex data for with integration of artificial intelligence for better efficiency.

Read More Reports from our Database :

https://komaltech.weebly.com/blog/enterprise-artificial-intelligence-market-analysis-2019-2025-key-findings-regional-analysis-key-players-profiles-and-future-prospects-covid-19-analysis

http://markertresearchfuture.over-blog.com/2020/08/enterprise-artificial-intelligence-market-size-sales-revenue-comprehensive-research-study-focus-on-opportunities-demand-growth-appli

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/marine-vfd-market-2021-leading-companies-outlook-segments-insights-competitive-landscape-growth-prospects-2021-01-08

https://marketersmedia.com/covid-19-impact-on-ip-video-surveillance-market-2020-global-analysis-trends-growth-segmentation-business-strategy-and-comprehensive-research-study-2023/88962119

http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/social-media-security-market-driven-by-rising-advances-in-security-solutions-social-media-security-market-size-share-forecast-research-challenges-and-covid-19-impact-2020-12-10

The market for enterprise artificial intelligence is expected to experience a high growth rate. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market is the growing demand for artificial intelligence based solutions and platforms. Additionally, the growing amount of data sets required to analyze, complex data for with integration of artificial intelligence for better efficiency is driving the market.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the major players in global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market include SAS Institute (U.S.), International Business Machines, Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Amazon Web Services (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Google, LLC (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Sentinent Technologies (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.), Wipro Technologies (India) among others

Other vendors include Algolia (U.S.), CrowdFlower (U.S.), DataRobot (U.S.), Element AI (Canada), LeapMind (Japan), Petuum (U.S.), Tamr (U.S.), Trifacta (U.S.), Zendesk (U.S.), HireVue Inc (U.S.), Wade & Wendy (U.S.), Appier, Inc (Taiwan), Sapho (U.S.), Artifacia (India), Dataiku (U.S.), Cycorp, Inc (U.S.), Anodot Ltd (Israel), Arimo (U.S.) among others.

Segmentation:

On the basis of the solution, the market is segmented into business intelligence, customer management, sales & marketing, finance & operation, digital commerce, and others

On the basis of services, the market is segmented into professional service and managed service. The professional service is further is segmented into integration and deployment service, consulting service, and support & maintenance service.

On the basis of deployment, the market is segmented into cloud deployment and on-premise deployment.

On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented into retail, healthcare, Automotive, Aerospace, media & entertainment, banking & financial services, IT & Telecommunication, and others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:

On the basis of geography, the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world. Among all the regions, the market is dominated by North America due to the higher adoption rate of technology and a rich concentration of vendors providing services and solutions for Enterprise Artificial Intelligence for different applications. The United States is responsible for a major portion of the market growth, is due to early adoption of newer technology. The region grasps more than 70% of the prominent players providing services in this market. Europe closely follows North America in this market. Europe is expected to reach its maturity in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market by 2026. Europe is a technologically advanced region, and the factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increased application of artificial intelligence in predictive maintenance, supply chain monitoring, and automotive.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show a decent growth considering developments in Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. India is advanced in software development and solutions. Various start-ups are building their base in artificial intelligence technology providing services and solutions to different industries.

LIST OF TABLES

Table1 World Population By Major Regions (2017 To 2030)

Table2 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table3 North America Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table4 Europe Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table5 Asia Pacific Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table6 The Middle East & Africa Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table7 Latin America Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table8 Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence By Deployment Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table9 North America Enterprise Artificial Intelligence By Deployment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table10 Europe Enterprise Artificial Intelligence By Deployment Market: By Country, 2017-2023

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://primefeed.in/