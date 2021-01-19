Global Oligonucleotide Pool Market CAGR, Volume and Value 2023

Overview:

Biotechnological advancements and healthcare sector are in a cumulative effort are paving the way for oligonucleotide pool to have significant growth. Oligonucleotides have become an essential component for synthesizing DNA and RNA. They gain much precedence in DNA sequencing and amplification, various mutations and for the synthesis of artificial genes. The global oligonucleotide pool market can experience a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2014-2022), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR) in an extensive study. The report encompasses various drivers that are also going to boost the market significantly during the same period. Driver list includes big pharmacies investing considerable sum in the market, contract manufacturing organizations (CMO) actively getting involved in decision making, and governments taking a keen interest in the market.

However, the number of approved oligonucleotide drugs in the U.S. is very small which can play as a market irritant. But researchers have already developed many that are awaiting clinical trials and once approved, can change the market scenario considerably.

Segmentation:

The global oligonucleotide pool market can be segmented by types, application, and end-users.

By type, the market can be segmented into DNA pool and RNA pool.

Based on application the market is segmented into research, diagnostics & therapeutics, and others.

Based on end-users the market is segmented into commercial research, pure academic research and others.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific oligonucleotide pool market can be segmented namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America has the largest market share as the region has superior infrastructure to support both biotechnological and pharmaceutical researches. Governments and private investors both are showing substantial interest in this sector which is bolstering the growth of the industry in this region. At the same time, the region has a huge patient pool suffering from chronic diseases which are further fueling the need for pharmaceutical innovation. It can expect a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Europe is also enjoying similar features like North America which have made it possible for the region to assume the second spot. Presence of several market leaders in the region is expected to ensure its projected CAGR of 8.7% during the review period. The APAC is touted to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period with emerging economies such as India and China investing considerably in the biotechnological sector. However, infrastructural inferiority is going to put a leash on the growth of the MEA region which is going to enjoy only a steady increase.

Market News:

The global market is witnessing intense competition amongst various prominent market influencers which include strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Agilent Technologies, Inc. announced its acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc., a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based (CE) solutions for fully-automated analysis and monitoring of molecules. The company has also bought ProZyme, Inc., a market leader of glycan reagents, kits, and standards. With this acquisition, Agilent Technologies has expanded their portfolio of biopharma consumables as well. On the other hand, GenScript Biotech has taken over CustomArray, Inc. to expand their product portfolio of synthetic biology. Danaher’s acquisition of oligonucleotide maker Integrated DNA Technologies can also be considered exemplary.

Some of the key players in this market are Agilent Technologies, Creative Biogene, CustomArray, Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., MYcroarray, Sigma Aldrich, TriLink BioTechnologies, Twist Bioscience, and others.

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

