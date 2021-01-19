Global SYNTHETIC FIBER Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

The Global Synthetic Fiber market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. Synthetic fibers are human-made fibers, which are synthesized from chemicals and have superior qualities as compared to natural fibers. They are more durable and are easy to dye.

Compared to natural fibers, many synthetic fibers are more water resistant and stain re-sistant. Synthetic fibers account for about 64% share within the world fiber market.

Drivers & Restraints

Rapid industrialization, low production cost, changing consumer preferences for textiles, and increasing disposable income are projected to drive the global synthetic fiber market over the next few years. Weak supply and the high cost of natural fibers such as cotton and wool is another factor driving the global synthetic fiber market.

The non-biodegradability of synthetic fibers can restraint the growth of the market. Also, synthetic fibers are not so skin friendly, which makes them uncomfortable for prolonged wearing. Some people are allergenic to synthetic fibers. Thus, the above factors can be a potential threat to the global synthetic fiber market growth.

Segment Analysis

The Global Synthetic Fiber Market report segments the market by type and applications. By type, the segment includes Polyester, Rayon, Nylon, Polyolefin, and Others. Polyester is the most used fiber among all. These fibers are extensively used in apparel and home furnish-ings, from shirts and pants to jackets and hats, bed sheets, blankets, upholstered furniture and computer mouse mats. Industrial polyester fibers are used in car tire reinforcements, fabrics for conveyor belts, safety belts, coated fabrics and plastic reinforcements with high-energy absorption. Polyester fiber is used as cushioning and insulating material in pillows, comforters and upholstery padding. Because of the extensive use of polyester fibers in vari-ous industries, it is the most in-demand synthetic fiber.

Based on the Application of the synthetic fibers, the market has been segmented as Apparel, Home Furnishing, Industrial Use, and Others.

Geographical Analysis

Based on Geography, the market can be segmented as North America, South America, Eu-rope, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the largest market for synthetic fibers during the forecast period. The growing middle-class population in coun-tries like India and China are increasing the demand for home furnishing products and ap-parels.

The North American region especially the U.S. is growing significantly in the market due to the adoption of lightweight materials in home furnishing and automotive industries. The growth in end-use sectors is expected to drive the demand for synthetic fibers in this region. The home furnishing sales in the U.S. was about USD 111.47 billion in 2016. Also, the high standard of living and growing demand for synthetic clothes in the region will also propel the market growth in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the Key players in the Global Synthetic Fiber market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Indorama Corporation, Toray Industries, Inc., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, China Petroleum Corporation, Reliance Indus-tries Limited, Tongkun Group Co., Ltd., Teijin Limited and Kolon Industries, Inc.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Polyester

Rayon

Nylon

Polyolefin

Others

By Application

Apparel

Home Furnishing

Industrial Use

Others

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

