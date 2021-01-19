Smart Education and Learning Market Research Report 2020-2026

Market Highlights

The smart education & learning market is predicted to touch USD 952 billion at a 26% CAGR between 2017- 2023 states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Smart education and learning, simply put, is an electronic means of education and learning through the help of software technologies like learning applications, cloud platforms, and others. It has wide applications in healthcare, professional services, NGOs and association, enterprise/business education, and government.

Various factors are propelling the global smart education and learning market share. As per the current MRFR report, such factors include the increasing use of e-learning methods by corporate organizations for organizing effective training programs for their employees, growing demand for interactive learning techniques like gamification and mobile educational applications, adoption of distance learning and education due to the COVID-19 outbreak, growing use of machine learning and artificial intelligence, adoption of eLearning solutions, and proliferation of connected devices in the education sector. Additional factors adding market growth include the increased collaboration between educational content providers and hardware vendors, technological advances, and widespread government initiatives.

On the contrary, privacy and security concerns, scarcity of infrastructure and resources, and dearth of expertise and knowledge among end users are factors that may limit the global smart education and learning market growth over the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The MRFR report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the smart education and learning market based on organization size, deployment, application, service, hardware, and software.

By software, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into assessment services, adaptive learning platform, learning content management system, learning management system, and others.

By hardware, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into student response systems, interactive tables, interactive displays, and interactive white boards.

By service, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into professional services and managed services.

By application, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into healthcare, professional services, NGOs and association, enterprise/business education, and government.

By deployment, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into on-premise and cloud.

By organization size, the global smart education and learning market is segmented into a large organization and small & medium organization.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global smart education and learning market report covers the recent trends and growth opportunities across the Americas, the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, & the Rest of the World (RoW). Of these, the Americas will dominate the market over the forecast period. Presence of a large customer base & well-established ICT solution providers, and adoption of innovative technologies like personalized literacy programs, gamification, microlearning, and massive open online courses (MOOCs) are adding to the global smart education & learning market growth in the region. It is predicted to grow at a 15.0% CAGR.

The smart education & learning market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period. Government-driven initiatives like government-funded projects in rural areas for literacy development and the presence of growing economies like Japan, India, and China are adding to the global smart education and learning market growth in the region.

The smart education & learning market in Europe is predicted to have healthy growth during the forecast period, & that in the RoW is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the smart education and learning market report include Saba Software Inc. (U.S.), Promethean Inc. (U.K.), Tata Interactive Systems (India), Ellucian Company L.P (U.S.), Smart Technologies (Canada), SumTotal System, Inc. (U.S.), Desire2Learn (Canada), Pearson Plc. (U.K.), NIIT Limited (India), McGraw-Hill Education (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. ( U.S.), Educomp (India), Blackboard (U.S.), and Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), among others.

