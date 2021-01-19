Ambient Food Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2026

indispensability of packaging is as important as the food item itself these days. The emphasis on food packaging techniques has grown incrementally in recent years. It has been used extensively to ensure the quality of the item for consumption by the end-users. Many forms of packaging have been developed and used as a result, out of which ambient food packaging or shelf-stable food packaging is the most notable form. This type of packaging is used for the kind of food that requires safe storage at room temperature in an airtight container. The food items that are typically kept refrigerated also have been treated so they can be stored securely at room or ambient temperature for usefully long shelf life.

The food preservation and packaging techniques have improved drastically to extend a food’s shelf life, as they are not immediately consumed. The ways by which this preservation is achieved is by the declining water content of the product, enhancing its acidity, or sterilizing the food or exposing it to a radiation source and then closing it in an airtight container are all means of denying bacteria suitable conditions in which they typically thrive. These techniques have been increasingly deployed to enhance shelf life, without changing its texture or taste. The outbreak of several pandemics and epidemics over the years has forced individuals to stay at home, and this scenario, the availability of food that is ambient packaged, has proven to be valuable. Products such as rice, canned vegetables, pasta, and pulses are those product options that can be used efficiently due to them being packaged is a manner that restricts the spoilage of food.

The benefit of shelf-stable foods that have undergone preservation processes produce foods that are believed to be ‘sterile.’ The development of the assets in the supply chain are expected to motivate the growth of the ambient food packaging market as well. The rise in consumer affluence level has contributed to the growth of the ambient food packaging market. The customers of the present are more willing to pay even more for convenience in using the product as well as its appearance. The intensification in the importance of brand recognition is likely to promote the use of robust packaging like ambient food packaging around the world. Also, the willingness to experiment with innovative packaging by using unique designs is expected to highlight the ambient food packaging market in the coming period. For instance, Symington’s, an ambient food manufacturer, has secured a �6m contract to export its products to shops in the US. The contract will see the producer’s Naked Noodle brand kept in 3,000 Walmart stores through the US, which is reportedly the leading supermarket chain in the nation.

The popularity of products such as that of ambient drinking yogurt is expected to motivate the market development in the coming years. The shelf-stable yogurt has a comparable nutritional advantage to conventional fermented chilled yoghurt, sans the probiotic bacteria because it is heat-treated after fermentation. The product doesn’t need refrigeration, but the taste is labelled as equivalent to the chilled assortment. The extended period between production and food products has increased considerably. It will carry on to do in the coming years, and this factor is foreseen to shape the ambient food packaging market in the coming future

Key Players

The key players of global ambient food packaging market are FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd. (U.K), RPC Group (U.K), Amcor Limited (Australia), SIG Combiblog Obeikan (Switzerland), Tetra Pak (India), Rexam (U.K), Bemis (U.S.), Mondi (South Africa), Ampac (U.S), Dupont (U.S.), Excelsior Technologies (India) and KM Packaging (UK).

