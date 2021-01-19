Non-Invasive Monitoring Device MarketResearch Report 2020-2026

6.80% and is anticipated to reach USD 21,586.2 Million by 2023. Monitoring the patient condition is one of the significant parts of any treatment process for any disease condition. Monitoring devices are playing a vital role in providing the best possible care to the patients. There are three types of monitoring devices; invasive, minimally invasive, and non-invasive monitoring devices. Non-invasive devices are in high demand from the healthcare providers as well as patients due to their advantages over invasive monitoring. Non-invasive monitors are very much different from invasive monitors in terms of their working principle. Non-invasive monitors do not require rupturing of skin and penetration of any device into the body of the patient. Non-invasive monitors have sensors attached which play an essential role in generating readings of the body vitals.

The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing adoption of non-invasive technology, increasing prevalence of neurovascular diseases, increasing geriatric population, and favorable reimbursement policies are the major drivers propelling market growth. However, the erroneous readings and stringent regulatory norms constrain the growth of the market.

Market Dynamics

According to a report published in 2015 by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, more than 630,000 Americans die from heart diseases. Moreover, according to a report published by the CDC, in 2017, nearly 30.3 million people have diabetes only in the US. That means, one person out of every ten people has diabetes. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has created a unique demand for advanced non-invasive monitoring devices. Additionally, increasing risks and patients suffering from diabetes & obesity, developing technology, and growing demand for monitoring devices will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global non-invasive monitoring device market has been segmented into type, modality, application, and end user. By type, the market has been segmented into cardiac monitoring devices (electrocardiography and cardiac output monitors), brain monitoring devices, blood pressure monitoring devices, anesthesia monitoring

devices, and blood glucose monitoring devices. Based on modality, the market has been segregated into table-top devices and wearable devices. By application, the market has been divided into cardiology, neurology, and oncology. On the basis of end-user, the market has been classified as hospital & clinics, diagnostic centers, and research & academic institutes. The hospitals and clinics segment accounted for a market value of USD 5457.4 million in 2016.

Key Players

The prominent players in the global non-invasive monitoring device market are General Electric Company (US), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS NV (Netherlands), Abbott (US), Omron Corporation (Japan), Vaso Corporation (US), Integrity Applications (Israel), CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (US), A&D Medical Inc. (Japan), Tensys Medical Inc (US), OrSense Ltd (Israel), CNSystems Medizintechnik AG (Austria), NIMedical (Israel) and Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc (US).