Global Gypsum Board 2021 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2027

Gypsum Board Market 2021-2027

Description

This global study of the Gypsum Board market offers an overview of the existing market trends, drivers, restrictions, and metrics and also offers a viewpoint for important segments. The report also tracks product and services demand growth forecasts for the market. There is also to the study approach a detailed segmental review. A regional study of the global Gypsum Board industry is also carried out in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Near East & Africa. The report mentions growth parameters in the regional markets along with major players dominating the regional growth.

Gypsum board is the generic name for a family of panel products that consist of a noncombustible core, composed primarily of gypsum, and a paper surfacing on the face, back and long edges. Gypsum board is one of several building materials covered by the umbrella term “gypsum panel products.” All gypsum panel products contain gypsum cores; however, they can be faced with a variety of different materials, including paper and fiberglass mats.

The report offers detailed coverage of Gypsum Board industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Gypsum Board by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Gypsum Board market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Gypsum Board according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Gypsum Board company.

Key Companies

BNBM

Saint-Gobain

Etex Corp

Knauf

USG

National Gypsum

Boral

Yoshino

Baier

Jason

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

Market by Type

Regular Gypsum Board

Type X Gypsum Board

Market by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of Gypsum Board

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of Gypsum Board

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia Gypsum Board Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million Sqm)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million Sqm)

Table Price List by Region, 2015-2019

3.2 Global Market by Company

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Company, 2015-2019 (Million Sqm)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Company in 2019 (Million Sqm)

Table Price List by Company, 2015-2019

3.3 Global Market by Type

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Type, 2015-2019 (Million Sqm)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Type in 2019 (Million Sqm)

Table Price List by Type, 2015-2019

3.4 Global Market by Application

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million USD)

Table Global Gypsum Board Market by Application, 2015-2019 (Million Sqm)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Share by Application in 2019 (Million Sqm)

Table Price List by Application, 2015-2019

3.5 Global Market by Forecast

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Global Gypsum Board Market Forecast, 2020-2025 (Million Sqm)

…

Part 9 Market Features

9.1 Product Features

9.2 Price Features

9.3 Channel Features

9.4 Purchasing Features

Part 10 Investment Opportunity

10.1 Regional Investment Opportunity

10.2 Industry Investment Opportunity

PART 11 Coronavirus Impact

11.1 Impact on Industry Upstream

11.2 Impact on Industry Downstream

11.3 Impact on Industry Channels

11.4 Impact on Industry Competition

11.5 Impact on Industry Obtain Employment

Part 12 Conclusion

Continue…

