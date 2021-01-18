Warehouse Robotics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Warehouse robotics includes the family of automated systems and robots which can perform a variety of tasks within the warehouse. Developments in internet of things (IoT), automation, and artificial intelligence (AI) has led to a surge in adoption of robots in huge warehouses. The global warehouse robotics market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains foresights and estimations for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period).

Market Scope

The global is expected to grow to a size of USD 5 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period.

The emphasis on quality production and policies pertaining to safety in factories and units can drive the market demand during the assessment period. The implementation of warehouse management systems for overlooking warehouse robots and performance of vital functions pertinent to the production process can bode well for the market. This is exemplified by Amazon which has deployed 100,000 warehouse robots in its fulfillment centers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the enforcement of a temporary movement control order (MCO). The shift to automation for resuming the production process and commitment of previous orders can drive the demand for warehouse robots during the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook

ABB Ltd., Amazon.com, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corp., Fanuc Corp., and Kuka AG are key players of the global warehouse robotics market. Cutting package costs and improving efficiency levels are key factors driving the need for warehouse robots and their subsequent adoption by large warehouses.

Segmentation

The global warehouse robotics industry is segmented into type, software, function, and end-users. The type is segmented into SCARA robots, Cartesian robots, parallel robots, mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, and others. The software is segmented into warehouse execution system, warehouse management system, warehouse control system, and others. The function segment is sub-segmented into packaging, transportation, pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, and others. End users in the market comprise healthcare, e-commerce, automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverages, and others.

Regional Analysis

The market spans across four regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the- World (RoW).

North America is one of the leading regions of the world in terms of market share. The warehouse robotics market in this region has a huge demand due to the increasing demand and awareness towards quality and safety products, which is propelling the market growth to a large extent.

APAC is estimated to expand at a significant rate owing to countries such as China, Japan, and India. The rising demand for production facilities, rise of ecommerce, penchant for goods online, and notable growth of economies can augur favorably for the regional warehouse robots market.

