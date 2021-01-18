8K Display Resolution MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The global 8K display resolution market is scaling-up rapidly. The market growth attributes to the growing demand from the consumer electronics segment. Besides, the wide adoption of these displays in burgeoning industries, such as consumer electronics, media & entertainment, and sports, drives market demand hugely. Moreover, the growing demand for high-quality displays in smartphones and other electronic devices escalates market sales.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global s poised to garner exponential traction by 2023, growing at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period (2017 to 2023). Rapid urbanization and the proliferation of smartphones boost the growth of the market. Also, the improving economy worldwide influences market growth, improving consumer purchasing power.

Competitive Analysis

Fiercely competitive, the 8K display resolution market appears fragmented due to the presence of various dynamic and diversified players. To gain a larger competitive share, innovation, mergers & acquisitions, and brand reinforcement remain key trends. Industry players strive to develop a cost-effective portfolio, increasing R&D investments. The market is likely to witness intensified competition with increasing product launches. Also, immense revenue generation opportunities demonstrated by the market intensify the market competition, attracting new entrants.

Market Players:

Players leading the 8K display resolution market include Dell (U.S.), Samsung Group (South Korea), Hisense Co. Ltd. (China), Sichuan Changhong Electric Co., Ltd (China), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), BOE Japan, Co. Ltd. (Japan), Sharp Corporation (Japan), Red Digital Cinema Camera Company (U.S.), Ikegami Tsushinki Co. Ltd. (Japan), and Canon Inc. (Japan), among others.

Market Segmentation

By Device : Monitors, Televisions, Cameras, Fulldome, and others.

By Resolution : 7680 × 4320 Resolution, 8192 × 4320 Resolution, 8192 × 5120 Resolution, 8192 × 8192 Resolution, 10240 × 4320 Resolution, and others.

By Application : Retail, Consumer Electronics, Education, Advertisements, Commercial Space, and others.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global 8K display resolution market. The largest market share attributes to the presence of notable players like Samsung and LG and increased adoption of 8K display resolution technology in TVs and smartphones. Besides, the proliferation of smart technologies and substantial R&D investments to develop the display technology drive the regional market growth. The Asia Pacific region would retain its leading position over the global 8K display resolution industry throughout the forecast period.

North America stands second in the global 8K display resolution market. The market growth is driven by technical advancements and the increasing use of mobile devices in the region. Additionally, the growing uptake of these displays and increasing investments transpired into product development boost the regional market growth.

