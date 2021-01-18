ICF MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Need for effective thermal insulation solutions has affected the Market Research Future, which specializes in market reports related to the Construction sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The market is expected to reach market CAGR of 7% by 2022 with in the forecast period.

As is evident in the level of construction activities observed around the world, the ICF has also shown progress proportionally to these activities. As ICF is significant in maintaining thermal insulation and reducing the costs associated with heating buildings and structures, the market has gained popularity as a result of it. Rise in sustainable buildings has contributed significantly to the fortification of the market. The intensifying need for natural disaster resistant structures among consumers is also fueling the growth of this market. Despite a high rate of growth potential of the market, the unstable prices of raw materials are likely to continue to pose challenges for the industry participants.

Industry Segments:

The industry segments for insulated concrete form market are on the basis of concrete shape into flat wall system, screen grid system, waffle grid system, and post & lintel system. On the basis of material into polystyrene foam, polyurethane foam, cement-bonded wood fiber, cement-bonded polystyrene beads and others and finally on the basis of application into residential, commercial, industrial and infrastructure.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

Geographically, North-America is the biggest market for insulated concrete form, followed by Europe. Factors such as consumer awareness, increasing demand for thermal insulation in residential and commercial buildings and government initiatives such as weatherization assistance program, are driving the market in North American region. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to develop at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Global Competitive Analysis:

The sector is undergoing considerable transformation which has accelerated the growth pace of the sector. The industry players in the segment are efficiently utilizing their primary resources to initiate long lasting growth changes to attain and uphold their competitive advantage in their target market. A trend of volume-driven growth has been witnessed in the market of late with the development of different varieties of product types. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be harnessed by ensuring ongoing process improvements and maintaining financial flexibility to invest in the optimal strategies. Conversely, with companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, experimentation with various advantage points is being seriously considered and implemented.

The insulated concrete form markets consists of players like Quad-Lock Building Systems Ltd., IntegraSpec ICF, Nudura Corporation, Reward Wall Systems Inc., Logix Insulated Concrete Forms Ltd. and Amvic Building System to name a few.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of ICF Market Trends ICF Market By Region ICF Market By Material ICF Market By Composite ICF Market By End-Use Company Profiles

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Prince’s Terrace project which was aunique collaboration between The Prince’s Trust Australia, Renewal SA and Defence Housing Australia (DHA), and built by Palumbo Building Group of Adelaide was recently completed. The external walls of the residential units feature insulated concrete form blocks from ZEGO Building Systems. The ICF blocks have ten times the thermal resistance of a standard brick wall, with an R value of 4.0-5.07.

Jan 2018 The Meritage Homes Corporation who are leading homebuilders in the US have announced the completion of their reNEWable Living Home in connection with BSB Design and Hanley Wood’s BUILDER Magazine, Meritage and a team of architects among others. They have innovated a home that is designed and built to adapt to families’ evolving needs using the HercuWall system which include insulated flooring and advanced HVAC design to improve

