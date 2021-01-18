Cladding System MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The burgeoning construction industry witnessing augmented rebuild and renovation activities drive the demand for cladding systems.

Moreover, technological advancements that have reformed in the construction sector, are escalating the market on the further heights on the global platform acting as major tailwind that is pushing the market up.

Considering the exponential accruals, the market is witnessing currently, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global cladding system market is estimated to perceive significant growth by 2022, registering approximately 6% CAGR; during the forecast period (2018 – 2022).

The global cladding system market has seen phenomenal growth over the past few years, and it is expected to continue with the same during the forecast period. The construction business is at its peak point and has created an ample amount of growth opportunities in this market.

Developing regions are increasing their spending, particularly in redevelopment activities. Moreover, population growth is dramatic in many developing countries, particularly India and China that demands higher-quality housing and better living conditions.

Besides, large-scale industrialization not only creates a need for rapid improvements in infrastructures but also represents significant consumption of these products. Additionally, the rapid urbanization, growing residential sector, and the benefits that the cladding system provides act as key driving forces.

Global Cladding System Market – Segmentation

MRFR has segmented its analysis into four key dynamics for enhanced understanding.

By Materials: Wood, Metal, Vinyl, and Brick & stone among others.

By Components : Window, Doors, Wall, Roof Light, and Vent among others.

By Application: Residential and Non-residential among others.

By Regions: North America, Europe, APAC and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Cladding System Market – Regional Analysis

The North American region dominates the global cladding system market, followed by the APAC and European region, respectively. Growing construction projects hugely contribute to the market growth in the region. Besides the vast technological advancements that allow the materials to demonstrate properties such as the high-durability and cost efficiency, accounting for low-maintenance, foster the market growth in the region.

Displaying a moderate demand for cladding system, the North American market is expected to register a strong CAGR during the assessment period. Furthermore, factors such as the willingness of companies in the region to take up capital intensive projects, along with the availability of the skilled labors drive the growth of the regional market.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the second-largest share in the global cladding system market. Rapidly growing construction activities in the region drive the market demand. Among APAC countries China, Singapore, Japan, and India account for the major markets.

Rapid urbanization, Industrialization, and improving economic conditions in the region that are increasing consumers’ purchasing power foster the growth of the regional market, exponentially. Furthermore, cost-competitive availability of logistics such as land, workforce, and raw materials required for the manufacturing of cladding system is attracting foreign players to shift their production units in the APAC region, impacting the growth of the market positively.

The European region is emerging as a profitable market for cladding system owing to the growing residential and non-residential construction activities. The use of cladding systems in residential construction in Europe is expected to increase due to its rising popularity. Europe, heading with its burgeoning construction sector is expected to register a high growth during the forecast period.

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Market Research Methodology Market Landscape Industry Overview Of Cladding System Market Market Trends Cladding System Market By Region Cladding System Market By Material Cladding System Market By Composite Cladding System Market By End-Use Company Profiles

Global Cladding System Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive by nature, the global of cladding system market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of many players. The agreement & partnership, acquisition expansion, and product launch are some of the key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the market players. Key players are acquiring promising companies in the fast-growing markets like China, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa, and India to meet their expansion plans.

Key Players:

Some of the players leading the global cladding systems market include Alcoa Inc., Tata Steel Ltd, Etex Group, Boral Ltd, James Hardie Industries Plc., Axiall Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, CSR Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA., and Cembrit Holding A/S among others.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January 20, 2019 –– The Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defence announced that it will be launching the first government-controlled engineering laboratory in the Middle East in June, this year, focusing on the fire safety. The Civil Defence aims to get the best fire-resistant materials, whether it is a door or cladding, and approve the installation.

The soon to launch, the Emirates safety laboratory will provide testing, inspection, and certification solutions to the construction industry. The lab will make sure that products that should be fire-resistant such as cladding material, electric cables, doors, decoration material, and paints meet the highest standards. Suppliers can test the products in the government lab to get an accreditation certificate.

November 05, 2018 —– S.A. Bendheim Co.Inc. (the US), a leading global manufacturer of building products such as architectural glass, glazing systems, and interior partitions launched the TurnKey Interior Glass Cladding System, designed to facilitate the installation of interior glass wall cladding, eliminating the need for adhesives or glass drilling.

This quick-assembly, clip-in system allows easy replacement or access to mechanical and lighting systems behind the glass walls. Compatible with a wide range of glass panels, including back-painted, etched, mirrored, and laminated, these 1-inch tall clips are available in custom colors to match the panels.

