Global Solid State Lighting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Market Highlights

The global solid state lighting market is showing immense growth; mainly due to the growing need for high efficiency lighting and growing need for long life HID lights. Increasing demand for energy efficient lighting is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Steep increase in the adoption of fluorescent lights is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. OSRAM Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V., Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Nichia Corporation, and AIXTRON SE are the major investors in the solid state lighting market.

Based on offering, the market is segmented into hardware, software and services. The services segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This is owing to the growing urbanization and increasing expansion of city projects. Increased demand for energy efficient lighting is one major factor driving the growth of solid state lighting market. According to a recent study report published by Market Research Future, The global market of solid state lighting is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023 with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Also, increasing initiatives from government and increasing use of plasma lights in horticulture are major factors responsible for fuelling the growth of solid state lighting market. Also, technological advancements and low maintenance cost of induction lighting is one major factor responsible for driving the growth of solid state lighting market. On the other hand, high implementation and equipment costs and lack of standardization are major factors hindering the growth of solid state lighting market. Also, high initial cost of solid state lighting products is another factor that may hamper the market growth.

Segmentation:

The solid state lighting market can be classified into 6 key segments for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Installation Type: Comprises of New Installation and Retrofit Installation

Segmentation by Offering: Comprises of Hardware, Software and Services

Segmentation by Application: Comprises of General Lighting, Backlighting, Automotive Lighting, Medical Lighting and Others

Segmentation by Region: Comprises of Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Germany, China, Japan and India are anticipated to drive the growth of the solid state lighting market in Asia Pacific owing to the presence of a large number of established key players such as OSRAM Licht AG, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd., Nichia Corporation (Japan), and AIXTRON SE among others. The increasing adoption of solid-state lighting in indoor and outdoor lighting applications in developing countries such as India and China is responsible for driving the growth of solid state lighting market. Solid state lighting market in Rest of the World is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2017 to 2023 due to increasing demand for energy saving lighting applications and growing demand for HID lighting in the region. Also, increasing infrastructure development in Middle East & Africa is another major factor fueling the growth of solid state lighting market.

Key Players for Solid State Lighting Market:

Some of the major players in Global Solid State Lighting Market include Royal Philips Electronics N.V. (Netherlands), Panasonic corporation (Japan), Samsung electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Acuity brands lighting, Inc. (U.S.), Cree, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton corporation PLC (Ireland), General electric (U.S.), Energy Focus, Inc. (U.S.), Intematix corporation (U.S.), and Osram Licht AG (Germany) among others.

Industry News

Jan 2018 – Novo by Microsoft venue gets LED luminaires from Philips Entertainment Lighting in order to bring high performance and energy efficient lighting. The company primarily wanted state-of-the-art LED technology to provide the benefits of energy efficiency and high reliability.

Jan 2018 – OSRAM orders multiple Veeco MOCVD systems for high volume production of power electronics, laser diodes, RF semiconductor devices and advanced LEDs. Veeco is a leading manufacturer of innovative semiconductor process equipment and their proven MOCVD, lithography, laser annealing, ion beam and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in producing LEDs for solid-state lighting and displays, and in the fabrication of advanced semiconductor devices.

Feb 2018 – Soraa launches Soraa Healthy LED bulb for better sleep. These lighting bulbs are focused on health and the company claims that Soraa Healthy is the only bulb that doesn’t inhibit sleep. This is considered to be another innovation in the energy efficient lighting market.

Target Audience:

OEM

Consumer electronics vendors

Transportation LED vendors

Research & consultants

Distributors and resellers

Government

