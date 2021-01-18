Global Microbrewery Equipment Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2023

Microbrewery Equipment Market Forecast

The global Covid-19 analysis on microbrewery equipment market is expected to cross USD 4 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Commercial microbrewery equipment are used in small breweries that produce beer in limited volumes. micro brewing equipment company are focusing on research and development with a focus on reducing energy consumption, efficient utilization of ingredients, and reducing solid waste. For instance, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft introduced advanced fermentation equipment that reduces fermentation time without compromising on product quality.

In the current market scenario, microbreweries are demanding after-sales services to increase the lifespan of their microbrewery equipment kit. Continuous production of beer in microbreweries deteriorates the physical quality of the equipment as it is in continuous contact with different ingredients, hot water, and alcohol. Thus, to maintain the quality of the equipment and increase its lifespan, microbreweries demand after-sale services. Hence, market players offering after-sale services to their customers are expected to witness high sales and growth opportunities in the coming years.

Microbrewery Equipment Market Growth Opportunities

Mashing equipment segment to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period: The growth of the segment can be attributed to the importance of the mashing process during brewing where hot water is mixed with the ingredients to hydrate the grain and activate malt enzymes to convert starch into fermentable sugars. Moreover, market players are focusing on introducing automatic and advanced mashing equipment with added features.

Focus on automation to offer growth opportunities to semi-automatic & automatic equipment manufacturers: Technological advancements have led to the development of enhanced brewing equipment offering semi- or complete automation. This results in increased efficiency and helps in producing standard batches of beer. Microbreweries in both developed and developing countries are adopting semi-automatic and automatic brewing equipment, which is expected to offer profitable growth opportunities to the global microbrewery equipment industry players.

Microbrewery Equipment Market Key Players

ICC Northwest, Inc. (US) Krones AG (Germany) LEHUI (China) BrauKon GmbH (Germany) Paul Mueller Company (US) MEURA (Belgium) Della Toffola SpA (Italy) Shanghai HengCheng Beverage Equipment Co., Ltd (China) ALFA LAVAL (Sweden) GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany)

