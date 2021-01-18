Global Ultra-high performance concrete marketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Ultra-high strength concreteis used in the lower layer columns of high rise buildings. It has very high compressive strength and high density. Ultra-high performance concrete market is majorly driven by the increase in use by the residential as well as non-residential end users. The rise in the construction activities due to the increasing population and urbanization, is expected to drive the growth of theGrowth in infrastructural activities, and increasing industrialization has multiplied the growth rate of the ultra-high performance concrete market. The increase in construction of high-rise buildings and mega projects, has led to the increasing demand of ultra-high strength concrete (UHSC).

Market Research Analysis:

Of all type segments, compacted reinforced composite is expected to contribute the highest to the growth of the global ultra-high performance concrete market during the forecast period. It is a fibre reinforced high performance concrete with high strength. It contains large amounts of steel fibers, which make it more ductile and prevents large cracks under service conditions. CRC is especially suitable for pre-cast applications.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global ultra-high performance concrete market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global Ultra-high performance concrete Market by its type, application and region.

By Type:

SIFCON (slurry infiltrated fibrous concrete)

RPC (Reactive Powder Concrete)

CRC (Compacted Reinforced Composite)

By Application:

Bridge Construction

Building Construction

Military Construction

Anti-detonating Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Key Players:

The key players of global Ultra-high Performance Concrete Market includes Lafarge S.A. (France), Sika AG (Switzerland), RAMPF Holding GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Densit (Denmark), ceEntek Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG (Germany), TAKTL (U.S.) and Gulf Precast Concrete Co. L.L.C (UAE).

Major Highlights of TOC Covers:

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Dynamics

Global Ultra-High Performance Concrete Market, By Application

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Analysis

