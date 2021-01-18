Global Construction Equipment MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

. They are used at construction sites for reducing time and labor cost. The market is expected to continue with the moderate growth trend during the forecast period. There have been few factors driving the market such as increased demand from BRIC countries supporting the growth for construction equipment, construction development in Russia as it hosts 2018 FIFA world cup, and high demand from Brazil.

Huge investments in infrastructural projects in BRIC countries have spurred the demand for heavy construction equipment for commercial and residential purpose. Asia-Pacific region has given a tough competition to well established European and U.S. markets when it comes to heavy machinery.

With the confirmation of 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, huge investment is being done on the infrastructural projects throughout different cities of Russia including St. Petersburg, Moscow and Sochi. Lots of investment is also being done for improving transport facilities. Around USD 4.2 billion is expected to be invested for development of communications, energy supply, transport, safety infrastructure, and utilities before the event. Furthermore, around USD 3.9 billion is expected to be spent on renovation of sport facilities.

The construction sector in Brazil has witnessed a good growth with the development in Brazilian economy. Infrastructural projects in the region have been steadily rising. Consequently, there is a high demand for construction equipment, which is attracting big market players to enter the region for business expansion. Recently, Hyundai Heavy Industries opened its first construction equipment factory in Brazil.

