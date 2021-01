Global Food Glazing Agents Market Segmentation, Demand and Supply 2023

Food Glazing Agents Market Definition:

Food glazing agents have a wide application in food toppings at various bakery and confectionary products to improve the texture and appearance of cakes, biscuits, cookies, chocolates, toffees and other products. Growing consumer consciousness & their growing interest towards product appearance and texture, along with the numerous benefits of food glazing agents, the huge demand for food glazing agents will drive the market growth from 2017 to 2023.

Food glazing agents are considered to be natural or synthetic materials that provide a waxy, homogeneous, glazed texture to check water loss and impart protection. These ingredients are considered as a food additive which offers coating ability, binding capability and increases the visual appeal.

Food Glazing Agents Market Scenario and Key Factors:

With the growth in food additives industry coupled with huge demand for bakery and confectionary food products, food glazing agent industry is likely to propel with an exponential rate in the upcoming years. Key players are capitalizing more in area of R&D in order to achieve product innovation in terms of better functionality and diverse application. Such agents also play dual role as it helps preserve the food moisture content and also prevent it from microbial degradation, hence improving shelf life of the food product.

Likewise, with the development in the food additives market size and progression in the field of food technology coupled with the modernization and introduction of natural and organic products under the food glazing agent’s category has boosted the sales of food glazing agents. These elements have directed towards the acceptance of the food glazing agents for various food applications such as processed foods and convenience foods manufacturing industries, among others. Also, the mounting growth of processed meat and sea food is expected to be one of the vital factors for the rising growth of food glazing agents during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing application of paraffin wax in the packaging and cosmetics industry is propelling the sales of food glazing agents.

Food Glazing Agents Market Competitive Analysis:

The Major Manufacturers in the Global food glazing agents application industry are concentrating more towards improving their brand name through various promotional activities. The companies have been regularly participating at various social events, and consumer interaction. The manufacturers readily demonstrate their product range at various events & exhibitions in order to draw new customers. Additionally, the key players are focusing more towards research & development in order to come up with new and improved product.

The key players profiled in food glazing agents are Capol GmbH (Germany), Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc. (U.S.), Strahl & Pitsch (U.S.), British Wax (U.K), Masterol Foods (Australia), Stearinerie Dubois (France), and Koster Keunen (U.S.) among many others.

Global COVID-19 analysis on food glazing agents market has been divided into source, type, application and Region

On the Basis of Source: Stearic Acid, Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Candelilla Wax, Shellac, Paraffin Wax, and Others

On the Basis of Type: Coating Agents, Surface-Finishing Agents, Firming Agents, Film Formers, and Others

On the Basis of Application: Bakery, Confectionery, Processed Meat, Poultry & Fish, Fruits & Vegetables, Functional Foods, and Others

On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World

