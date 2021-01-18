Global Vinyl Flooring MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

The market growth attributes to the augmented demand from the residential floorings segment and increasing purchasing power led by the improving economy worldwide. Vinyl is a proven long-lasting and practical solution, attracting more consumers and hence a perceiving a wide uptake. Also, easy to fix and maintenance-free vinyl flooring finds diversified uptake across the non-residential segment.

Today, consumers are increasingly paying more attention to aesthetic interior value while preferring low maintenance products. Carpets and flooring featuring in several government buildings and facilities across the globe demonstrate improved aesthetic value. Moreover, expanding infrastructural development activities escalate the market growth to furthered height.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global vinyl flooring market is poised to garner exponential traction by 2022, registering an impressive CAGR during the review period (2016 – 2022). Additionally, benefitting vinyl flooring properties, such as waterproofing, microbial protection, and decorative finishing, push the growth of the market. Rising urbanization and increasing commercial facilities in developing economies, such as India and China, generate growth opportunities for market players.

However, vinyl is not all that safe to the environment as its manufacturing process uses non-renewable natural resources like petroleum or natural gas. Besides, some toxic chemicals used in the process cause a toxic gassing post-installation, releasing VOC into the proximity, leading to symptoms like eye irritation, asthmatic conditions, and respiratory problems. Also, vinyl flooring cannot withstand heavy loads and get damaged with sharp objects. These factors are projected to impede market growth.

Nevertheless, expected technological advances would support the market growth throughout the review period, presenting a more sustainable and ecological approach to the production processes. This would undoubtedly allow the vinyl to rapidly increase, garnering more attention and prominence in the global market, presenting vinyl as an eco-friendly product in the future. Furthermore, improvements in coloring techniques would accelerate vinyl flooring applications across end-users.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market – Segmentation

The report is segmented into three dynamics;

By Product : Comprises Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl sheet, Printed Vinyl, Carpets, and others.

By Applications : Non-residential, Residential, Commercial, and others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Global Vinyl Flooring Market – Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region dominates the global vinyl flooring market. The largest market share attributes to the burgeoning construction and real estate sectors in the region. Besides, changing lifestyles and rising consumer preference for vinyl flooring creates substantial market demand. The increasing population in the region defines the significant landscape for infrastructure development and augmented application, which increases the vinyl flooring market size. The APAC vinyl flooring market is projected to retain its dominance throughout the estimated period.

North America is another lucratively growing market for vinyl flooring. The market is driven by the spurting rise in educational and commercial industries and advances in manufacturing techniques. Additionally, high-durability, hygiene, cost efficiency, and maintenance-free qualities increase the adoption of vinyl materials in flooring applications. Furthermore, augmented absorption of vinyl flooring in the building & construction sectors drives the regional market growth. Moreover, rising investments push regional market growth. The North American vinyl flooring market is expected to progress significantly during the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The major market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Mohawk Industries Convenience, Gerflor Group, Armstrong Flooring Inc., Mannington Mills Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett Group, TOLI Floor Corporation, Interface, Inc., and Polyflor Ltd.

Major Players:

Innovation/ Industry/ Related News:

April 08, 2020 —- Responsive Industries Ltd. (India), a leading vinyl flooring and synthetic leather manufacturer, announced increased revenues from Operations for March 31, 2020, and the current financial year. The Company further said that it had utilized the enforced lock-down period to strengthen the traditional supply chains. Responsive also confirmed that with “Made in India” products through the Atmanirbhar Bharat schemes, Responsive is poised to make strong gains in the domestic market in public sector contracts.

Also, the Company has completed many key projects in the health sector, especially in emergency COVID 19 isolation facilities. Responsive Industries has also supplied its specialized anti-bacterial vinyl flooring for healthcare facilities in New Delhi (India). Additionally, Responsive has supplied vinyl flooring to NESCO, MMRDA, and WIPRO facilities in metro cities and the Indian Railways to facilitate converting railways coaches to COVID isolation centers. Therefore, despite the short-term challenges of COVID-19, the Company has solid growth prospects and looks to emerge stronger from the crisis.

