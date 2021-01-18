Global Block Paving Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Overview:

size is expected to find substantial backing from the burgeoning residential sector in both developed and developing regions. This would also impact the block paving market share during the forecast period of 2018 to 2022. Market Research Future (MRFR) analyzed the market in holistic ways to understand how different factors are going to influence the market. Among its features, block paving’s durability is expected to play a major role in spurring the market need. Also, the residential sector is showing notable scope for the market to percolate and expand in the coming years. Companies, involved in the market, know much about these tropes and are investing more in technologies to secure advantages.

Segmentation:

The study of the block paving market depends on an understanding of three segments; material, end use, and product. MRFR analysts have introduced this segmentation to dig deeper into the market for data that can help in developing insights.

By material, the global market study depends on a study that includes sub-segments like clay, building bricks, and concrete. Both clay and concrete are expected to make sure that the market moves forward with notable backing.

By product, the market report on block paving includes analysis of pavers, glazed clay bricks, and wall blocks. Inclination towards glazed clay bricks is rising in the construction sector, which will help the market register growth.

By end use, the market study of block paving includes details of structural, hardscaping, fireplace, siding, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America is banking on demand generated by the US for further growth. The region is already leading the global market as its investment in the sector is quite substantial. In Asia Pacific, the market will find significant growth opportunities due to burgeoning industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Superior Asphalt Inc., McBride Construction, Palmetto Corp, Brett Landscaping & Building Products, Marshalls PLC, Premier Pavers and Stone, Kilsaran International, Tobermore, and Paving Superstore are some of the major names involved in the global block paving market. MRFR analysts have included recent changes made in the market to understand trends that are governing the market. This will help in identifying moves that can have a lasting impact on the market. Tactical measures like merger, acquisition, research funding, launching, tie-up, and others are also going to have a substantial impact on the global market. These will help in an assessment of the market possibilities and growth, and the contributions made by these companies.

Industry News:

In August 2020, Tobermore announced that they had spent more than 10 million US Dollars on improving their infrastructure and meeting the surging demand for block pavings. It will help the company in increasing its production. The completion of this ramping up process is on schedule and the company is looking for a good 2021 in terms of revenues.

Construction activities in major cities, projects, and residential sectors are getting better support from both government and private investors, impacting the global block paving market’s expansion plans. However, the COVID-19 crisis had some impact on the market in various developing countries as funding for projects involving block paving took a huge hit. This is mainly due to the unprecedented financial woes and worries about the future. Seeing the outcome of the crisis, a lot of people have decided to refrain from investing in the residential sector, which has affected the market’s percolation in the industry.

Key Players

Brett Landscaping & Building Products, Palmetto Corp, McBride Construction, Marshalls PLC, Premier Pavers and Stone, Tobermore Superior, Paving Superstore, Asphalt Inc., and Kilsaran International are some prominent competitors of the block paving market as per MRFR analysis. Competitive assessment on the market by MRFR supplemented by COVID-19 analysis and its short and long-term effect on the market are detailed in the report. These marketers and their marketing strategies are studied to deliver competition insights of the global block paving market that can aid investors make rational decisions to boost their business and gain global recognition.

