Global Mechatronics and Robotics Courses Market Research Report 2023

Global Mechatronics and Robotics Market Synopsis

According to MRFR, the Global Mechatronics and Robotics Market 2020 is Estimated to grow at a CAGR of approximately 15% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

The world is moving rapidly towards a future where diverse mechanical products contain electronics and monitoring or control computers. This combination of electronic and mechanical parts, or mechatronics, enables the design of intelligent, secure, flexible electromechanical systems such as medical devices, aircraft simulators, industrial robots, automated assembly lines, autonomous vehicles, and construction control systems. Mechatronics skills are set to be in high demand in the future. In recent years, many low-cost , highly capable robotic platforms have gained traction by introducing students to the concepts of mathematics, science and engineering that apply to all grades.

As a result, the number of workshops that cater for the dissemination and understanding of these principles, as well as the practical teaching of mechatronics and robotics, is growing. Vendors are gradually opting for these workshops as there are less costs and high returns involved. The major factor driving the growth of the market for mechatronics and robotic courses is increased use of mechatronics by OEMs. The rising applications in the industrial sector are designed to train engineers with basic knowledge and primary skills to build autonomous mechatronics and robotic systems. An upsurge in research and development activities in the field of mechatronics and robotics is predicted during the assessment period to have a positive impact on the market for mechatronics and robotics courses. Growing implementation of automation technology in various industrial sectors is seen to reduce human error, thereby exponentially accelerating the global demand for mechatronics and robotics courses.

The main problem for OEMs and SMEs, however, is to reduce the total operating costs. Other issues with the organizations include the need to operate efficiently and meet regulatory requirements, and meeting environmental standards at the same time has become one of the main challenges to OEMs.

Market Segmentation

The global demand for courses in mechatronics and robotics is segmented by platform and application. The market is segmented into the online and offline by user segment. The section of the application is categorized into the production, automobile, aircraft, space and others. The other section consists of use in electrical and electronics.

Regional Perspectives

The global demand for courses in mechatronics and robotics is studied in Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

It was observed that mechatronics and robotics courses market in North America was projected to rise at the highest CAGR. Highly equipped industries demand automation in various vertical industries to reduce human consumption, Which is boosting the market for mechatronics and robotics courses. Because of the involvement of major players, such as the British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada) and Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), the U.S. and Canada are expected to drive mechatronics and robotics courses market development.

Europe’s market represents a considerable share of the market for mechatronics and robotics courses.

At the highest CAGR the Asia Pacific market is expected to expand. Factors that lead to the rapid growth of the Asia Pacific market for mechatronics and robotics courses (APAC) include the emergence of small and medium-sized education institutions that support mechatronics and robotics courses and A proliferation of mechatronics research and development topics. In addition, a rapid growth of the automotive industry and an increase in the implementation of advanced technologies in the automotive sector are expected to stimulate growth in the demand for mechatronics and robotics courses.

Competitive Dashboard

Some of the major players in the global mechatronics and robotics courses market: British Columbia Institute of Technology (Canada), ARM Holdings (United Kingdom), Bosch Rexroth (Germany), Hennepin Technical College (U.S.), Amtek Industries (UAE), ABB (Switzerland), KUKA Robotics (Germany), Siemens (Germany), Novatech Robo Pvt Ltd (India ), and others.

