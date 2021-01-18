Global Green Buildings Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

Market Scope

The Global Green Building Market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Green building is recognized globally as a way for minimizing energy and resource demands and a prolonged process for achieving climate change, and healthy communities. Green building is driving innovation in service delivery and processes, product and technology design and manufacturing, and material and resource use. Rising consumer awareness regarding benefits of residing in green buildings such as lower maintenance and operating costs, is expected to propel demand for these components over the forecast period. Supportive regulations related to the use of these materials in construction coupled with growing construction industry particularly in developing economies, are expected to have a positive impact on market growth. Abundant raw material availability coupled with a large number of manufacturers, is expected to cater to the growing demand for green building materials. However, this trend is expected to see new market entrants, which in turn is expected to increase industry rivalry that will improve product quality and lower product cost.

Market Drivers and Main Challenges

The worldwide construction industry has massive untapped potential for high sustainability as well as efficiency across the whole value chain, on account of innovative technologies, new construction techniques, and digitalization. Accelerated demand for eco-friendly and sustainable building materials has led to robust market growth in recent years. While building a green building, there is no use of toxic paints that contains lead, which improves the indoor air quality.

Green buildings also offer a great deal of natural lighting that brings down the overall energy usage, leading to a reduction in the overall expenditure. Copious availability of raw materials and the expansive pool of manufacturers can foster the green building market growth in the following years. Technological advancements have facilitated a surge in demand for green buildings since the related products have become affordable and are readily available. Consequently, the demand for the rebounding construction market has increased significantly across the world.

The demand for green buildings has risen considerably in emerging countries, which is touted to be a lucrative opportunity by market players. With the oversupply of green building materials and the subsequent decline in the product prices, the market for green building is set to benefit significantly in the years ahead.



Market Segmentation

The main segments as per which the study of the green building market has been conducted by MRFR experts include product type and application.

The product types discussed in the report are exterior products, interior products, building systems, solar products and others. The use of green building exterior products in the construction industry has risen spectacularly, since they offer durability, energy efficiency, low operation cost, low maintenance, and no waste reduction compared to traditional construction techniques.

Application-wise market segments are residential and non-residential. Residential buildings lead the global market, on account of the rising concerns with regard to the mounting energy prices, negative health impact of traditional building materials, storm water runoff polluting lakes and rivers and the accelerating climate change. These factors reinforce the demand for green building construction within the residential sector.

Key Players

The key players of global green building market includes Alumasc Group Plc (UK), Amvik Systems (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Bauder Limited (UK), Binderholz GmbH (Germany), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Forbo International SA (Switzerland), Interface Inc. (U.S.), Kingspan Group plc (Ireland), and Owens Corning (U.S.).

