Global Virtual Kitchen Market Research Report 2023

Global Virtual Kitchen Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Service), By Technology (Wi-Fi, 3D, Artificial Intelligence), By End Users (Commercial Space, Residential, Hospitality) – Forecast 2023

The development of technology has inexplicably encouraged the Virtual Kitchen Market 2020 as well. The semiconductor and electronics industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. The market is estimated to observe a 43% CAGR, which will lead to USD 3,586 Million in earnings by 2023.

The incorporation of technology has gained momentum recently as consumers are looking for a more interactive experience while eating and cooking. The virtual market share is expected to rise favorably in the coming years due to technological innovations that are being discovered. Moreover, the increasing investment in the sector is estimated to boost the expansion of the virtual kitchen market in the impending period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global virtual kitchen market are – Microsoft Corporation (U.S), HTC Corporation (Taiwan), IKEA (Netherlands), Samsung Group (South Korea), LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea), Homer TLC, Inc.(U.S), Clicky Media (U.K), The National Kitchen & Bath Association (U.S), Aetna, Inc. (U.S.), Cawdor Stone Gallery (U.K.), The Saturn Corporation (U.S), Micro-Star International (Taiwan) among others.

Segmentation:

The segmentation of the virtual kitchen market is conducted on the basis of technology, component, end-users, and region. The components based segmentation of the virtual kitchen market consists of service, hardware, and software. The segmentation based on technology consists of 3D, artificial intelligence, Wi-Fi, and others. The end-user based segmentation of the virtual kitchen market is segmented into residential, commercial space, hospitality, and others. The regions included in the virtual kitchen market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions.

Regional Analysis:

The regional examination of the virtual kitchen market encompasses regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the regions. The North American region is predicted to be one of the most critical regions in the global market with regards to the market share in the virtual kitchen market as it has an enormous demand owing to the simulated intelligence technologies that are used in the virtual kitchen. The European regional virtual kitchen market is anticipated to observe speedy growth in the next period. Although, the Asia-Pacific nations like Japan, China, and India is an up-and-coming market for virtual kitchens and are expected to be the uppermost CAGR creator in the coming years as the companies are taking notice of the virtual kitchen market to meet the prerequisite of customers’ demand.

Industry Updates:

Mar 2020 Zephyr, the business that leads the specialty appliance class with ground-breaking product design and technology, has introduced the original luxury appliance Augmented Reality (AR) App called the Zephyr Kitchen Experience. Designers, homeowners, and builders alike can currently self-discover Zephyr’s variety hoods in 3-D via a progressive, interactive, and easy-to-use AR experience.

Intended Audience

Virtual kitchen providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

