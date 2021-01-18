Introduction
Global Rice Market
According to this study, over the next five years the Rice market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ xx million by 2025, from $ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Rice business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Rice market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5052333-global-rice-market-growth-2020-2025
This study considers the Rice value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Basmati Rice
Jasmine Rice
Long Grain Rice
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Household
Food Services
Food Industry
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Also Read.: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/377771/rice-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2026#.XxrRMZ4zbIU
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
- Asia Golden Rice
- American Rice
- Capital Rice Group
- Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd
- Alobha
- Thanasan Group
- Daawat
- Kohinoor
- ADM Rice
- Lal Qilla
- Gulf Rice Milling, Inc
- Kohinoor Foods Ltd
- KRBL Ltd
- Lakshmi Group
- REI Agro Ltd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-tracking-cameras-global-market-growth-potential-price-trends-competitive-market-share-forecast-2019—2025-2020-10-28
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Rice consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Rice market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Rice manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Rice with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Rice submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engine-oils-market-2020-global-industry-sales-supply-consumption-demand-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-04
Major Key Points of Global Rice Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
…………….
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Asia Golden Rice
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Rice Product Offered
12.1.3 Asia Golden Rice Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Asia Golden Rice Latest Developments
12.2 American Rice
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Rice Product Offered
12.2.3 American Rice Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 American Rice Latest Developments
12.3 Capital Rice Group
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Rice Product Offered
12.3.3 Capital Rice Group Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Capital Rice Group Latest Developments
12.4 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Rice Product Offered
12.4.3 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Ake Rice Mill Co., Ltd Latest Developments
12.5 Alobha
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Rice Product Offered
12.5.3 Alobha Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Alobha Latest Developments
12.6 Thanasan Group
12.6.1 Company Information
12.6.2 Rice Product Offered
12.6.3 Thanasan Group Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Thanasan Group Latest Developments
12.7 Daawat
12.7.1 Company Information
12.7.2 Rice Product Offered
12.7.3 Daawat Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Daawat Latest Developments
12.8 Kohinoor
12.8.1 Company Information
12.8.2 Rice Product Offered
12.8.3 Kohinoor Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Kohinoor Latest Developments
12.9 ADM Rice
12.9.1 Company Information
12.9.2 Rice Product Offered
12.9.3 ADM Rice Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 ADM Rice Latest Developments
12.10 Lal Qilla
12.10.1 Company Information
12.10.2 Rice Product Offered
12.10.3 Lal Qilla Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Lal Qilla Latest Developments
12.11 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc
12.11.1 Company Information
12.11.2 Rice Product Offered
12.11.3 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.11.4 Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Gulf Rice Milling, Inc Latest Developments
12.12 Kohinoor Foods Ltd
12.12.1 Company Information
12.12.2 Rice Product Offered
12.12.3 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.12.4 Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Kohinoor Foods Ltd Latest Developments
12.13 KRBL Ltd
12.13.1 Company Information
12.13.2 Rice Product Offered
12.13.3 KRBL Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.13.4 Main Business Overview
12.13.5 KRBL Ltd Latest Developments
12.14 Lakshmi Group
12.14.1 Company Information
12.14.2 Rice Product Offered
12.14.3 Lakshmi Group Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.14.4 Main Business Overview
12.14.5 Lakshmi Group Latest Developments
12.15 REI Agro Ltd
12.15.1 Company Information
12.15.2 Rice Product Offered
12.15.3 REI Agro Ltd Rice Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.15.4 Main Business Overview
12.15.5 REI Agro Ltd Latest Developments