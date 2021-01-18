Self-driving Cars Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Introduction
Self-driving Cars Market
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-driving Cars market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Self-driving Cars value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Home Use
Commercial USD
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Toyota
BMW
Mercedes-Benz
Audi
Volvo
…
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Self-driving Cars consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Self-driving Cars market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Self-driving Cars manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Self-driving Cars with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Self-driving Cars submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Self-driving Cars Market
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
……………..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Toyota
12.1.1 Company Information
12.1.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered
12.1.3 Toyota Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Toyota Latest Developments
12.2 BMW
12.2.1 Company Information
12.2.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered
12.2.3 BMW Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 BMW Latest Developments
12.3 Mercedes-Benz
12.3.1 Company Information
12.3.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered
12.3.3 Mercedes-Benz Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Mercedes-Benz Latest Developments
12.4 Audi
12.4.1 Company Information
12.4.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered
12.4.3 Audi Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Audi Latest Developments
12.5 Volvo
12.5.1 Company Information
12.5.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered
12.5.3 Volvo Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Volvo Latest Developments