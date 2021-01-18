Self-driving Cars Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Introduction

Self-driving Cars Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Self-driving Cars market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Self-driving Cars value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Home Use

Commercial USD

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Toyota

BMW

Mercedes-Benz

Audi

Volvo

…

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Self-driving Cars consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Self-driving Cars market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Self-driving Cars manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Self-driving Cars with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Self-driving Cars submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Key Points of Global Self-driving Cars Market

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Toyota

12.1.1 Company Information

12.1.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered

12.1.3 Toyota Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Toyota Latest Developments

12.2 BMW

12.2.1 Company Information

12.2.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered

12.2.3 BMW Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 BMW Latest Developments

12.3 Mercedes-Benz

12.3.1 Company Information

12.3.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered

12.3.3 Mercedes-Benz Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Mercedes-Benz Latest Developments

12.4 Audi

12.4.1 Company Information

12.4.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered

12.4.3 Audi Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Audi Latest Developments

12.5 Volvo

12.5.1 Company Information

12.5.2 Self-driving Cars Product Offered

12.5.3 Volvo Self-driving Cars Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2020)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 Volvo Latest Developments

