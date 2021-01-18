Luxury Hotels Market 2020 – Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Latest Market Analysis Research Report on “Luxury Hotels Market” has been added to Wise Guy Reports database.
Introduction
“Luxury Hotels Market”
According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Hotels market will register a 2.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 213350 million by 2025, from $ 190270 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Luxury Hotels business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Hotels market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Luxury Hotels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Luxury Hotels market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Luxury Hotels companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Key Players of Global Luxury Hotels Market =>
- Marriott International, Inc
- Jumeirah International LLC
- Hilton
- Hyatt Hotels
- Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
- Starwood Hotels & Resorts
- Mandarin Oriental International
- Shangri-La International
- The Indian Hotels Company
- InterContinental Hotels Group
- Kerzner International Resorts
- ITC Hotels Limited
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.7.
Business Hotel
Suite Hotel
Airport Hotel
Resorts Hotel
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2025 in section 10.8.
Room
F&B
SPA
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Hotels market size by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2015 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Luxury Hotels market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Hotels players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Hotels with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Luxury Hotels submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Key Points of Global Luxury Hotels Market
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Luxury Hotels by Players
4 Luxury Hotels by Regions
5 Americas
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Luxury Hotels Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Marriott International, Inc
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.1.3 Marriott International, Inc Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Marriott International, Inc News
11.2 Jumeirah International LLC
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.2.3 Jumeirah International LLC Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 Jumeirah International LLC News
11.3 Hilton
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.3.3 Hilton Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 Hilton News
11.4 Hyatt Hotels
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.4.3 Hyatt Hotels Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Hyatt Hotels News
11.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc.
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.5.3 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 Four Seasons Holdings Inc. News
11.6 Starwood Hotels & Resorts
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.6.3 Starwood Hotels & Resorts Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Starwood Hotels & Resorts News
11.7 Mandarin Oriental International
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.7.3 Mandarin Oriental International Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 Mandarin Oriental International News
11.8 Shangri-La International
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.8.3 Shangri-La International Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Shangri-La International News
11.9 The Indian Hotels Company
11.9.1 Company Details
11.9.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.9.3 The Indian Hotels Company Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.9.4 Main Business Overview
11.9.5 The Indian Hotels Company News
11.10 InterContinental Hotels Group
11.10.1 Company Details
11.10.2 Luxury Hotels Product Offered
11.10.3 InterContinental Hotels Group Luxury Hotels Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2020)
11.10.4 Main Business Overview
11.10.5 InterContinental Hotels Group News
11.11 Kerzner International Resorts
11.12 ITC Hotels Limited
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
