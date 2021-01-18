Digital Signage Market (By Display- Lcd, Led, Oled And Qled; By Application- Education, Healthcare, Commercial, Restaurants, And Others. By Revenue Source- Equipment, Software, Services) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2016 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the digital signage market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the digital signage market, by segmenting it based on by application, by product, by revenue source and regional demand. Digital signage is a new kind of technology which uses LED, LCD, to display video, digital images, web pages, and streaming media. The rising demand for digitally enabled products is enhancing the market growth for digital signage. The increase in adoption of digital signage in banking, transportation, and educational institutions has been trending factor for driving the growth of the market during the projection period of 2016-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world. The segmentation also includes by products, by revenue source and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global digital signage market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the digital signage market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2016 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the digital signage market.

The report provides the size of the digital signage market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global digital signage market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in us$ mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for digital signage has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for digital signage in each application for its respective functions. The digital signage market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from digital signage applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the digital signage market, split into regions. Based on, application, by products, and revenue source, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global

revenue for digital signage. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of digital signage several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Cisco Systems Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Adflow Networks, Hewlett Packard, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Intel Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

The global digital signage market has been segmented into:

Global Digital Signage Market: By Display

• LCD

• LED

• OLED

• QLED

Global Digital Signage Market: By Application

• Education

• Healthcare

• Commercial

• Restaurants

• Others

Global Digital Signage Market: By Revenue Source

• Equipment

• Software

• Services

Global Digital Signage Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East and Africa