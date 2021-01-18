Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Shipping and Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

“Shipping and Logistics Market”

Shipping and Logistics market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shipping and Logistics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Get a Free Sample Report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/5849691-global-and-china-shipping-and-logistics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Key Players of Global Shipping and Logistics Market =>

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

DSV

C.H. Robinson

Rhenus

Agility

Allcargo Logistics

APL Logistics

DB Schenker

BDP International

CEVA Logistics

Damco

Expeditors

FedEx Supply Chain

Gati

Hitachi Transport System

Hub Group

Hyundai Glovis

Imperial Logistics

J.B. Hunt

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

Menlo Worldwide Logistics

Mitsubishi Logistics

NFI

Nippon Express

Panalpina

Ryder

Sankyu

UPS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Freight and Shipping

Materials Handling

General Logistics

Express Shipping

Warehouse and Storage

Internet Purchasing

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Automotive Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Others (Pharmaceutical, Chemical, and Retail Industries)

Also Read.: https://www.newsmaker.com.au/news/379692/global-shipping-and-logistics-market-2020-trends-market-share-industry-size-opportunities-analysis-and-forecast-to-2026#.X4QfW2gzbIU

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Shipping and Logistics market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wigs-and-wig-accessories-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2025-2020-10-28

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Shipping and Logistics market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

Major Key Points of Global Shipping and Logistics Market

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Shipping and Logistics Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Shipping and Logistics Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

Also Read.: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/shiitake-mushroom-market-2020-analysis-of-the-worlds-leading-suppliers-sales-trends-and-forecasts-up-to-2026-2021-01-04

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group

11.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Group Company Details

11.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Group Business Overview

11.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Group Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Group Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Group Recent Development

11.2 Kuehne + Nagel

11.2.1 Kuehne + Nagel Company Details

11.2.2 Kuehne + Nagel Business Overview

11.2.3 Kuehne + Nagel Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.2.4 Kuehne + Nagel Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Kuehne + Nagel Recent Development

11.3 DSV

11.3.1 DSV Company Details

11.3.2 DSV Business Overview

11.3.3 DSV Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.3.4 DSV Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 DSV Recent Development

11.4 C.H. Robinson

11.4.1 C.H. Robinson Company Details

11.4.2 C.H. Robinson Business Overview

11.4.3 C.H. Robinson Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.4.4 C.H. Robinson Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 C.H. Robinson Recent Development

11.5 Rhenus

11.5.1 Rhenus Company Details

11.5.2 Rhenus Business Overview

11.5.3 Rhenus Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.5.4 Rhenus Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Rhenus Recent Development

11.6 Agility

11.6.1 Agility Company Details

11.6.2 Agility Business Overview

11.6.3 Agility Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.6.4 Agility Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Agility Recent Development

11.7 Allcargo Logistics

11.7.1 Allcargo Logistics Company Details

11.7.2 Allcargo Logistics Business Overview

11.7.3 Allcargo Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.7.4 Allcargo Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Allcargo Logistics Recent Development

11.8 APL Logistics

11.8.1 APL Logistics Company Details

11.8.2 APL Logistics Business Overview

11.8.3 APL Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.8.4 APL Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 APL Logistics Recent Development

11.9 DB Schenker

11.9.1 DB Schenker Company Details

11.9.2 DB Schenker Business Overview

11.9.3 DB Schenker Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.9.4 DB Schenker Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 DB Schenker Recent Development

11.10 BDP International

11.10.1 BDP International Company Details

11.10.2 BDP International Business Overview

11.10.3 BDP International Shipping and Logistics Introduction

11.10.4 BDP International Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 BDP International Recent Development

11.11 CEVA Logistics

10.11.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

10.11.2 CEVA Logistics Business Overview

10.11.3 CEVA Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.11.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

11.12 Damco

10.12.1 Damco Company Details

10.12.2 Damco Business Overview

10.12.3 Damco Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.12.4 Damco Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Damco Recent Development

11.13 Expeditors

10.13.1 Expeditors Company Details

10.13.2 Expeditors Business Overview

10.13.3 Expeditors Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.13.4 Expeditors Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Expeditors Recent Development

11.14 FedEx Supply Chain

10.14.1 FedEx Supply Chain Company Details

10.14.2 FedEx Supply Chain Business Overview

10.14.3 FedEx Supply Chain Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.14.4 FedEx Supply Chain Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 FedEx Supply Chain Recent Development

11.15 Gati

10.15.1 Gati Company Details

10.15.2 Gati Business Overview

10.15.3 Gati Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.15.4 Gati Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Gati Recent Development

11.16 Hitachi Transport System

10.16.1 Hitachi Transport System Company Details

10.16.2 Hitachi Transport System Business Overview

10.16.3 Hitachi Transport System Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.16.4 Hitachi Transport System Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Hitachi Transport System Recent Development

11.17 Hub Group

10.17.1 Hub Group Company Details

10.17.2 Hub Group Business Overview

10.17.3 Hub Group Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.17.4 Hub Group Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Hub Group Recent Development

11.18 Hyundai Glovis

10.18.1 Hyundai Glovis Company Details

10.18.2 Hyundai Glovis Business Overview

10.18.3 Hyundai Glovis Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.18.4 Hyundai Glovis Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Hyundai Glovis Recent Development

11.19 Imperial Logistics

10.19.1 Imperial Logistics Company Details

10.19.2 Imperial Logistics Business Overview

10.19.3 Imperial Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.19.4 Imperial Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Imperial Logistics Recent Development

11.20 J.B. Hunt

10.20.1 J.B. Hunt Company Details

10.20.2 J.B. Hunt Business Overview

10.20.3 J.B. Hunt Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.20.4 J.B. Hunt Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 J.B. Hunt Recent Development

11.21 Kerry Logistics

10.21.1 Kerry Logistics Company Details

10.21.2 Kerry Logistics Business Overview

10.21.3 Kerry Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.21.4 Kerry Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Kerry Logistics Recent Development

11.22 Logwin

10.22.1 Logwin Company Details

10.22.2 Logwin Business Overview

10.22.3 Logwin Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.22.4 Logwin Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Logwin Recent Development

11.23 Menlo Worldwide Logistics

10.23.1 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Company Details

10.23.2 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Business Overview

10.23.3 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.23.4 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Menlo Worldwide Logistics Recent Development

11.24 Mitsubishi Logistics

10.24.1 Mitsubishi Logistics Company Details

10.24.2 Mitsubishi Logistics Business Overview

10.24.3 Mitsubishi Logistics Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.24.4 Mitsubishi Logistics Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Mitsubishi Logistics Recent Development

11.25 NFI

10.25.1 NFI Company Details

10.25.2 NFI Business Overview

10.25.3 NFI Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.25.4 NFI Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 NFI Recent Development

11.26 Nippon Express

10.26.1 Nippon Express Company Details

10.26.2 Nippon Express Business Overview

10.26.3 Nippon Express Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.26.4 Nippon Express Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.26.5 Nippon Express Recent Development

11.27 Panalpina

10.27.1 Panalpina Company Details

10.27.2 Panalpina Business Overview

10.27.3 Panalpina Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.27.4 Panalpina Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.27.5 Panalpina Recent Development

11.28 Ryder

10.28.1 Ryder Company Details

10.28.2 Ryder Business Overview

10.28.3 Ryder Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.28.4 Ryder Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.28.5 Ryder Recent Development

11.29 Sankyu

10.29.1 Sankyu Company Details

10.29.2 Sankyu Business Overview

10.29.3 Sankyu Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.29.4 Sankyu Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.29.5 Sankyu Recent Development

11.30 UPS

10.30.1 UPS Company Details

10.30.2 UPS Business Overview

10.30.3 UPS Shipping and Logistics Introduction

10.30.4 UPS Revenue in Shipping and Logistics Business (2015-2020)

10.30.5 UPS Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

https://primefeed.in/