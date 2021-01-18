Global Nightwear Market Research Report 2017

In this report, the global Nightwear market is valued at USD XX million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2016 and 2022.
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Nightwear in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global Nightwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each
manufacturer; the top players including
H&M
Calvin Klein
Ralph Lauren
David Jones
Zalora
Aimer
Eberjey
Mimi Holiday
Oysho
Morgan Lane
Sleepy Johnes
Gelato Pique
Uniqlo
tutuanna
narue
MUJI
Le Perla
Bradelis
Journelle
Three Graces London
Dolce & Gabbana
Gucci
Massimo Dutti
Everlane
KESHINE
QUEEND
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Pyjamas
Nightdress
Nightcap
Others
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Nightwear for each application, including
Man
Women
Kid