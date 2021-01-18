Global Electronics Contract Manufacturing and Design Services Market Analysis 2020 Forecasts To 2025

Description

Electronics contract manufacturers (ECMs) make products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and they sometimes provide design services as well. Some OEMs still assemble products in their own factories, but the use of contract manufacturers has been a trend since the late 1980s. Services comprising component purchasing, circuit board assembly, final assembly and testing are referred to as electronics manufacturing services (EMS). Historically, the largest EMS contract manufacturing firms were based in the U.S. and Canada. These firms had global operations and produced for OEMs in most product segments. In recent years, Hon Hai, based in Taiwan but with very large production facilities around the world, has emerged as the industry’s largest player, in part based on the huge orders it has received from Apple for the production of the iPod and iPhone product lines.

ECM services include operations such as designing, manufacturing, testing, distributing and providing repair services for electronic assemblies required by OEMs. These services are also referred to as electronics manufacturing services.

The functions performed by ECM service providers are –

– Design and assembly of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related components.

– Final assembly of systems.

– Logistics- and inventory-related work.

Electronics contract manufacturers serve a growing range of the electronics product market, which includes personal computers and servers, Internet routers and switching gears, communications equipment (including mobile phones), consumer products such as computer games and televisions, industrial and automotive electronics, and space and aircraft electronics.

The global electronics contract manufacturing (ECM) services market should reach $897 billion by 2026 from $602.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The electronics contract manufacturing business had been booming, but there has been a slowdown from the first quarter of 2020, mainly due to the global impact of COVID-19,which affected all players in the electronics contract manufacturing industry. This effect continued into the second quarter of 2020, due to shutdowns in many major markets.COVID-19 has affected the global economy by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations, travel bans and quarantines. This has resulted in many countries declaring an emergency, amassive slowing down of the supply chain, falling business assurance, stock market unpredictability and uncertainty about the future. The effects of the COVID-19shutdown saw the market for subcontracting fall in the second quarter of 2020, but this market is showing signs of recovery in the third quarter of 2020.Report Scope:

The report has been prepared in a simple, easy-to-understand format, with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various segments of the electronics contract manufacturing business, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Report Includes:

– 149 data tables and 20 additional tables

– An overview of the latest situation and global markets for electronic contract manufacturing and design services

– Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 and 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

– Highlights of the new technological developments in the industry, and identification of the areas where growth and improvement are needed

– A look at the regional activities in electronic contract manufacturing and design services, and details of the suppliers/contractors who are involved in electronic contract manufacturing activities

– Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry, their strategic profiling, their competitive landscape and their company profiles, including Actia Group SA, Hon Hai Precision Industry, Pegatron Corp., Sparton Corp., TTM Technologies, Inc. and Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd.

Mentioned Key Players :

A&D PRECISION INC.

ACTIA GROUP SA

ADVANCE CIRCUIT TECHNOLOGY INC.

ALCO ELECTRONICS

ALTADOX INC.

Amkor Technology

AMPHENOL INTERCONNECT PRODUCTS CORP. (AIPC)

ANALOG DEVICES INC.

ASTEELFLASH

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

ATL TECHNOLOGY

BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC.

BENQ CORP.

BEYONICS TECHNOLOGY LTD.

BTW INC.

C-MAC MICROTECHNOLOGY

CAL-COMP ELECTRONICS (THAILAND) PCL

CELESTICA INC.

CIRTRAN CORP.

CLEVO CO.

COFIDUR EMS SA

COMPAL ELECTRONICS INC.

COMPULINK CABLE ASSEMBLIES INC.

COMPUTROL INC.

CONNECT SYSTEMS NV

CREATION TECHNOLOGIES LP

CTS CORP.

DATAED (DATA ELECTRONIC DEVICES)

EAST INDIA TECHNOLOGIES PVT., LTD.

EAST WEST MANUFACTURING

ELITE ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS LTD.

ENERCON TECHNOLOGIES

ENICS AG

ESCATEC SDN. BHD.

EXCELICA

EXPRESS MANUFACTURING INC.

FABRINET

FINMEK SPA

FIRST ELECTRONICS

FLEX LTD.

FLEXTRONICS INTERNATIONAL LTD.

GDA TECHNOLOGIES INC.

GLOBAL FOUNDRIES

HANA MICROELECTRONICS GROUP

HIGH TECH COMPUTERS CORP.

HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. (FOXCONN)

IEC ELECTRONICS CORP.

INCAP OYJ

INNOLUX DISPLAY CORP.

INNOVATIVE MICRO TECHNOLOGY (IMT)

INTEGRATED MICRO-ELECTRONICS INC. (IMI)

INVENTEC APPLIANCES CORP.

INVENTEC CORP.

JABIL CIRCUIT

JACKWAY CONVERTER INDUSTRIES PTE

KEY TRONIC CORP.

KIMBALL ELECTRONICS GROUP INC.

KITRON ASA

KONG YUE ELECTRONICS & INFORMATION INDUSTRY LTD.

LEONI SPECIAL CABLES LTD.

LIBRA INDUSTRIES

LITE-ON TECHNOLOGY CORP.

LOGICAN TECHNOLOGIES

M-WAVE INTERNATIONAL LLC

MACK TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MATRIC GROUP LLC

MIKROELEKTRONIKA

MITAC INTERNATIONAL

MULTI-FINELINE ELECTRONIX INC.

NEOTECH

NEW KINPO GROUP

NEWHAVEN DISPLAY INTERNATIONAL INC.

NORTECH SYSTEMS INC.

NOTE AB

ORBWEAVER

ORIENT SEMICONDUCTOR ELECTRONICS

PEGATRON CORP.

PIVOT INTERNATIONAL

PLEXUS CORP.

POWERCHIP TECHNOLOGY CORP.

QORVO INC.

QUANTA COMPUTER

QUANTA COMPUTER INC.

QUANTRONIC CORP.

RAYMING TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

RIVERSIDE ELECTRONICS

SALINE LECTRONICS INC.

SANMINA CORP.

SANYO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

SEASON COMPONENTS CO., LTD.

SGS TEKNIKS

SHENZHEN KAIFA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

SIGMA TRON INTERNATIONAL

SIIX CORP.

SILEX TECHNOLOGY INC.

SMS ELECTRONICS LTD.

SMTC CORP.

SPARTON CORP.

STMICROELECTRONICS

STREAMLINE ELECTRONICS MANUFACTURING INC.

SUMITRONICS CORP.

SYPRIS ELECTRONICS LLC

TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.

TE CONNECTIVITY

TELEDYNE DALSA SEMICONDUCTOR

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC.

TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. (TOWERJAZZ)

TPV TECHNOLOGY LTD.

TRICOR SYSTEMS INC.

TT ELECTRONICS PLC

TTM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL CO., LTD.

UNIVERSAL SCIENTIFIC INDUSTRIAL SHANGHAI CO., LTD.

UNIVERSAL SEMICONDUCTOR INC.

VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL SEMICONDUCTOR CORP.

VENTURE CORP., LTD.

VIRTEX MTI (MTI ELECTRONICS INC.)

VOLEX GROUP PLC

WISTRON CORP.

X-FAB SEMICONDUCTOR FOUNDRIES AG

ZOLLNER ELEKTRONIK AG

