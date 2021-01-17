Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2026

New Study Reports “Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2020 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2026” has been Added on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction/Report Summary: +9

This report provides in depth study of “Waterproofing Chemicals Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Waterproofing Chemicals Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Drivers and Constraints

The fundamental dynamics that are explored in the report hold substantial influence over the Waterproofing Chemicals market. The report further studies on the value, volume trends, and the pricing history of the market. In addition to it, various growth factors, restraints, and opportunities are also analyzed for the market to study the in-depth understanding of the market.

This report also analyzes the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Waterproofing Chemicals industry.

Key Players

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – BASF, DowDuPont, Mapei,

Soprema Group

Pidilite

Fosroc International

Johns Manville

Drizoro

Conpro Chemicals Private and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Waterproofing Chemicals.

Market Segmentation based On Type, Application and Region:

The global Waterproofing Chemicals is analyzed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on Type, the global Waterproofing Chemicals Market is segmented into Bitumen, Elastomers, PVC, TPO, EPDM and other

Based on Application, the Waterproofing Chemicals Market is segmented into Roofing and Walls, Floors and Basements, Waste and Water Management, Tunnel Liners, and Others.

Based on Detailed Regional Analysis, the regional segmentation has been carried out for regions of U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Mexico, and Brazil, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Waterproofing Chemicals in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Manufacturers

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Waterproofing Chemicals Market Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Waterproofing Chemicals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Bitumen

1.4.3 Elastomers

1.4.4 PVC

1.4.5 TPO

1.4.6 EPDM

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Roofing and Walls

1.5.3 Floors and Basements

1.5.4 Waste and Water Management

1.5.5 Tunnel Liners

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 BASF

11.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

11.1.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

11.1.3 BASF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 BASF Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered

11.1.5 BASF Related Developments

11.2 DowDuPont

11.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

11.2.2 DowDuPont Description and Business Overview

11.2.3 DowDuPont Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 DowDuPont Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered

11.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

11.3 Mapei

11.3.1 Mapei Corporation Information

11.3.2 Mapei Description and Business Overview

11.3.3 Mapei Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Mapei Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered

11.3.5 Mapei Related Developments

11.4 Soprema Group

11.4.1 Soprema Group Corporation Information

11.4.2 Soprema Group Description and Business Overview

11.4.3 Soprema Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered

11.4.5 Soprema Group Related Developments

11.5 Pidilite

11.5.1 Pidilite Corporation Information

11.5.2 Pidilite Description and Business Overview

11.5.3 Pidilite Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Pidilite Waterproofing Chemicals Products Offered

11.5.5 Pidilite Related Developments

Continued…

Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

