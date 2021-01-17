Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Size 2020 Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis till 2026

Presents “Global Air Freight Forwarding Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” New Document to its Studies Database

The report on the Air Freight Forwarding market is comprehensive research on the market and covers all the important aspects regarding the products and services. The introduction provides a market overview provided and also gives a product definition that has been used for the study. The report studies the market for the assessment period of 2020 to 2026. The study covers the major trends in the industry regarding the technology as well as the consumption and consumer market.

Key Players

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Market drivers and risks

The report looks into the various factors that can affect the growth of the Air Freight Forwarding market during the forecast period 2020 to 2026. The factors that may boost the market in terms of products such as the technical standards, as well as the marketing strategies, have been discussed. The various industry-specific risks that could hamper the growth of the market and pose a threat to market players have been listed. The past data has been analyzed to present the key growth segments of the Air Freight Forwarding arket.

Segmental Analysis

The Air Freight Forwarding market has been segmented by the report to present a study of the market structure. The various segments have been classified based on the type and applications. This is mainly based on the product description and end-user applications. The other major segmentation provided in this report is that regarding the regional markets. The study covers all the key countries in the Air Freight Forwarding market and the regions that they belong to. The study also presents a forecast for the regional markets.

Method of research

The market research forms the basis for this report on the Air Freight Forwarding market. Porter’s Five Forces model has been used to study the market forces in terms of the threats posed by new products and entrants and to study the competitive nature of the market. The results of the market research have been compiled into a presentable source of information regarding the Air Freight Forwarding market. The data from the years 2020 to 2026 has been used for the study.

Table Of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

6 North America

7 Europe

8 China

9 Japan

10 Southeast Asia

11 India

12 Central & South America

13Key Players Profiles

14Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

