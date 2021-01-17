Global Flying Taxi Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Flying Taxi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Flying Taxi market is segmented by Capacity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flying Taxi market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Capacity and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Capacity, the product can be split into

Single Seat

Double Seats

Multi-seats

Market segment by Application, split into

Intercity

Intracity

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Flying Taxi market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Flying Taxi market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Airbus

Ehang

Vertical Aerospace

Boeing

Volocopter

China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)

Lilium

Joby Aviation

AeroMobil

Kitty Hawk

Moog

Porsche

Hyundai

Bell Textron

Audi

