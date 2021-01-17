Global Flying Taxi Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Global Flying Taxi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Flying Taxi market is segmented by Capacity, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flying Taxi market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Capacity and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Capacity, the product can be split into
Single Seat
Double Seats
Multi-seats
Market segment by Application, split into
Intercity
Intracity
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Flying Taxi market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Flying Taxi market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Airbus
Ehang
Vertical Aerospace
Boeing
Volocopter
China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Terrafugia)
Lilium
Joby Aviation
AeroMobil
Kitty Hawk
Moog
Porsche
Hyundai
Bell Textron
Audi