Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2024

Executive Summary

Interventional Cardiovascular Devices have been developed in order to treat the patients and save one’s life. With significant rise in technology, medical devices for treatment have also been developed. Some of the instances of Interventional Cardiovascular Devices are pace maker, ventricular assist devices, stents, valves, etc. Today with change in lifestyle and disturbed daily routine, with increase in junk food habits, irregular exercise regime and issues like obesity have led to increase in number of death by heart diseases, stroke, diabetes, etc.

The Cardio-vascular diseases include myocardial infarction, congestive heart failure, arrhythmia, coronary heart disease, cardiomyopathy, congenital heart disease, valvular diseases, heart infections and heart disease. Increased stress, awareness about heart treatments, alcoholic consumption, smoking, disturbed sleep patterns, unhealthy lifestyle and rise in number of geriatric populations are causes responsible for increase in heart ailments. Apart from this, rising medical Infrastructure, Insurance and medical claim facilities can also be considered to be propelling factors towards growth of the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market.

Heart diseases have become leading cause of death as per the report of World Health Organization. Thus in order to cure them, the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market is expected to rise mainly because of growing heart ailments. Majorly, the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market is dominated by the Stent in the historic as well as the forecast period. Rising demands for Invasive Surgery, chronic cases, cardiac problems is leading the companies to invest more in developing Interventional Cardiovascular Devices in North America.

Company Analysis – Abbott Laboratories, Acrostak, B. Braun Melsungen, Biosensors International, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardinal Health, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

These are used in Hospitals, research laboratories, diagnostic laboratories, ambulatory care, Clinics and at Special Cardiac Surgery centers. By Geography, the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices Market is concentrated in major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market is divided in two major segments based on product type and application. The product types primarily include Imaging System, EVAR Stent Grafts, IVC Filters, Plaque Modification devices, Hemodynamic flow alteration devices; accessories that include vascular Closure device, Introducer Sheaths, Balloon Inflation devices and PTCA Guidewire; Catheter, PTCA Balloon, angioplasty balloons, cannulae, Stent (Drug Eluting, Bare Metal and Bio-absorbable Stents) and other devices.

Regional Analysis:

There is large consumer base in India and China and hence market is expected to show high growth in these regions. Leading contributor to the Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market is North America. The Key countries included in the North American regions includes U.S., Canada, Mexico; Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain in Europe; Japan, China, India, Australia, Malaysia in the Asia Pacific regions; Brazil, South Africa and Egypt in the LAMEA region.

Industry News:

The global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices market was valued at 14.69 billion USD in 2017 and it is expected to reach up to 24.96 billion USD in 2027. The global Interventional Cardiovascular Devices is thus expected to rise at a rate of 8.37% between the forecast period i.e. 2017 to 2027. The market is developing as the companies are putting their efforts in developing and upgrading the devices to achieve enhanced process efficiency.

