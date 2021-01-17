Global Cellular Networks Market Research Report 2023

Global Cellular Networks Market Synopsis

The global Cellular Networks Market 2020, according to MRFR, is expected to surge at a substantial CAGR of 30% over the review period.

Smartphone use has augmented significantly in recent years and is projected to expand at much higher levels in the future. The exponential growth in mobile phones is having a significant effect on telecommunications networks. The growing use of smartphone and IoT ( Internet of Things) has positively impacted the development of the global market for cellular networks. Cellular network infrastructure has undergone different improvements depending on the use of traffic.

In recent years, the global cellular network subscription market has shown tremendous growth and is expected to grow over a specified period due to the evolution of the mobile industry. It is expected that smartphone, dongle, laptop, iPhone and iPad popularity will drive growth over the forecast period. It depends on the network coverage, data, fees payable for data access, and other additional services offered by players in the cellular network subscription industry.

Increasing the use of smartphone and app has simultaneously improved user usability. This reliance may have a significant effect on the subscription market for cellular networks. 4G’s launch is expected to fuel their development over the projected period. One of the significant drivers is projected to be the price of mobile data and its availability. 5 G services are also expected to show promising growth due to the high economic and social value of their applications. Mobile devices are expected to play an essential role in everyday life. Some of the identified 5 G applications may, however, also be enabled through 4 G networks. Declining prices are one of the constraints to operators’ revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

The global cellular networks market is analyzed on the basis of frequency, technology, and application and by connection type.

By technology, the market has been segmented into 2G and 3G, 4G, and 5G.

On the basis of frequency, the segment is classified into UMTS, EDGE, and LTE.

On the basis of application, it is further segmented into the type of devices such as mobile phones, USB / power dongles, and modem/router.

Based on the connection type, the market is bifurcated into pre-paid and postpaid.

Regional Outlook

Owing to market maturity of cellular network subscription, Europe and North America are expected to show sluggish growth over the specified period. While North America and Europe are major players in the cellular network, the expectation is that they will show slow growth in the coming years. Due to the rapidly increasing mobile subscriber base and growing preference for 4 G services in countries like India and China, Asia Pacific is expected to be the critical region over a specified time period. Due to high rates of mobile connectivity and digitalization in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific is projected to be the critical specific region in the coming years. The projected merger of Reliance Communications with Sistema will provide spectrum access to deliver 4 G services throughout Asia. To move towards automation, the industries will employ remote monitoring, cloud connectivity, remote operation, and remote maintenance. Digitalization is the crucial explanation of why mobile connections are growing. Participants at the industry are making significant investments to improve service capacity and base subscribers. Bharti Airtel recently invested USD 3 billion in expanding its operations in India and improving customer satisfaction.

Competitive Scenario

Market Research Future recognizes some of the key players in the global market as Verizon Communications (U.S), Singapore Telecommunications Ltd (Singapore), AT&T Inc. (U.S), Alcatel Lucent (France), NTT Docomo (Japan), Bharti Airtel Ltd (India), Reliance Communications Ltd (India), China Mobile Ltd (China).

