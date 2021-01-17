New study: Inflight Shopping Market forecast to 2025

Market Synopsis:

Inflight shopping is the facility provided by the airlines to the people traveling in their flights. The customers can make purchases onboard and the airlines cater to quite much of a variety of commodities to appeal to the people.

This study ensures that the global inflight shopping market is projected to register a moderate CAGR during the evaluation period. In addition, the airlines are expected to form strategic alliances and collaborate with retail houses to gain shares of the inflight shopping market.

These strategies are likely to prompt the growth of the global market in the forthcoming years. Other growth strategies expected to be witnessed in the inflight shopping market are agreements, partnerships, product portfolio development,.

The rising demand for air travel is one of the main drivers of the inflight shopping market. Increasing footfall is likely to generate more demand for inflight shopping.

Thus, the rise in air traffic is expected to benefit the inflight shopping market over the review period. The airlines are assessed to expand their fleet sizes.

It, on the other hand, ensures a boost in the future trajectory of the inflight shopping market. It will be able to cater to a larger consumer base which is supposed to be the driving factor of the inflight shopping market in the near future.

The rising income levels are likely to have an encouraging impact on the growth of the inflight shopping market. In addition, the rising middle-income population is also poised to add to the potential of the market over the next few years.

These factors are likely to be exhibited in the favorable buying pattern during air travel. In addition, the increasing number of abroad flights is also poised to open growth avenues for inflight shopping market.

The increased time of travel is anticipated to motivate the buying choices of the travelers over the next couple of years.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Inmarsat plc

Lufthansa

The Emirates Group

Swiss International Air Lines AG

AirAsia Group

EasyJet Airline Company Limited

Thomas Cook Airlines Ltd.

Singapore Airlines Limited

This study considers the Inflight Shopping value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Full Service

Low Cost

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Adults

Children

Regional Analysis:

The regional segments identified in this assessment are – Americas, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC). These regions are of high importance and have been further analyzed on the basis of key countries.

Americas exhibit substantial growth owing to its high economic growth. The inflight shopping market in the region is quite developed and is expected to gain further traction in the years to come.

Europe’s inflight shopping market is also projected to expand at a decent pace over the next couple of years. The growth can be accredited to the factors such as rising air travel demand, increasing duration of flights, expansion of fleet size,.

Research methodology

The market research team focuses on the key global players for defining and describing the value, market competition landscape by analyzing these features via SWOT analysis for getting a clearer understanding of the market status in the next few years. Another method of research is Porter’s Five Force Model Analysis that has been adopted for the assessment period of 2020-2025.

The research procedure for comprehensive analysis can also be done in two steps, namely primary and secondary research

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

2.2.2 Low Cost

