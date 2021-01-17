Soy Protein Powder Market forecast to 2025 edited by leading research firm

Soy protein powder is known to be the perfect source of dietary protein. This protein releases amino acid that is required for protein synthesis.

The amount of protein is concentrated into soy protein due to which it is considered to be the excellent producer of protein. Most soy protein ingredients market foods are available in defatted forms.

Due to many other benefits, the global market of soy protein powder is expected to rise. In addition to that, the consumer base of soy protein is expected to grow in forecasted years because of the mounting number of health-conscious people all around the globe.

In addition to that, increasing consumer awareness towards preventive healthcare is likely to drive the market of soy protein powder. The demand for soy protein powder is likely to witness a growth in the global market due to increasing inclination towards the clean label trend.

The entry of organic food in the global market is expected to increase the usage of various sports nutrition due to which the market is to witness a huge growth. The growing acceptance of genetically modified food, the usage of dairy and organic protein is likely to increase the global market.

The application of soy protein is likely to be wider due to being easily digestible and positive impact on the body. There is a gradual increase is to be witnessed in the demand for soy protein because of growing awareness about the benefits of organic and vegan protein.

The soy protein is about to witness many technological signs of progress. Until 2016, China was the biggest exporter of Soy protein, but with the entry of key players like Cargill and ADM from the USA, the market has shifted to the dominance of North America.

The raw materials easily available in that region is also a factor for sharing the largest market share.

Market Analysis by Players:

DowDupont

Cargill

Kerry Group

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Now Foods (Now Health Group, Inc.)

Burcon Nutrascience Corporation

Sotexpro SA

FUJI OIL ASIA

Wilmar BioEthanol

Farbest Brands

SmartPEP

Water Soluble Protein

ETChem

Soylab Malaysia

Market Segmentation

Based on the market study on a global scale, the market is segmented on the basis of its type and application. On the basis of the type, the market could be analyzed as Food Grade and Raw Material grade.

Based on, the soy protein market could be analyzed as Nutrition supplements, beverage & Dairy products and others. Soy protein produced as nutrition supplements is most likely to share the largest share of the market due to its growing popularity as health and bodybuilding followed by beverages and dairy products.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global market of soy protein is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa and others. Because of easily available raw materials, USA is likely to hold the grasp on the overall market.

Due to the growing popularity of being vegan, Europe and India are also supposed to be a prominent market for this. There is high demand projected in the region like South America, South Africa, is expected due to growing health consciousness.

NOTE : Our team is studying Covid-19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid-19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

Table of Content

1 Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Market Overview

2 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Competitions by Players

3 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Competitions by Types

4 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Competitions by Applications

5 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Production Market Analysis by Regions

6 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Sales Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Global Soy Protein Powder(Soy Peptide Powder) Market Forecast (2019-2025)

……Continued

