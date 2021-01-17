Telecom Service Assurance Market 2020-2025 Key Findings, COVID-19 Outbreak, Trends, Future Prospects

Telecom Service Assurance Market Overview:

Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is expected to reach USD 9.32 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period 2019–2025. In this report, Market Research Future (MRFR) includes the segmentation and dynamics of the market to offer a better glimpse of the coming years.

An increase in the number of cellular/mobile subscribers and the growing need of operators to automate network operations due to high customer churn rate are factors driving the global Telecom Service Assurance Market. Telecom service assurance helps telecommunication companies to enhance the quality of services offered by various telecom operators. It is a key competitive differentiator for telecommunication operators globally. All the key services offered by the telecom providers must be strong on service performance management and operations practices. Telecommunication service providers are offering several innovative services apart from traditional data and voice services in order to remain competitive in the telecommunication market; these services include over the top service (OTT) and digital payment services. With such intense competition, CSPs are now extensively focusing on product quality, since customers are expected to be loyal to a brand only until the services offered by the provider are satisfactory. In order to do so, CSPs have to ensure efficient service support and service delivery management. Telecom service assurance is a holistic solution that helps in efficiently managing and keeping up with the quality of services. Telecom service assurance includes a number of tools for fault and event management, performance management, quality of service management, network traffic management, network and service testing, and customer experience management, among others. All these solutions help the telecom operator to effectively enhance the quality of services offered to the customers.

The adoption of telecom service assurances is specifically increasing in developing economies where the competition in the telecommunication industry is growing. Also, with the entry of various telecom service assurance providers in the market, enterprises have various vendors to evaluate before selecting the solution vendor, which in turn is creating competition in the market. Also, with the introduction of more affordable and technologically advanced solutions, the popularity of the telecom service assurances is increasing. All these developments in the market are driving the market forward.

Competitive Analysis:

The Prominent Players operating in the Telecom Service Assurance Market are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (US), Accenture (Ireland), Comarch SA (Poland), IBM (US), VMware (US), TEOCO Corporation (US), Nokia (Finland), NETSCOUT Systems, Inc. (US), Anritsu (Japan), Centina Systems (US), Enghouse Networks (US), Infovista (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), and MYCOM OSI (US).

Segmental Analysis:

The Global Telecom Service Assurance Market has been segmented on the basis of Component, Deployment Type, Operator Type, and Region.

Based on the component, the telecom service assurance market has been segmented into product and services. The product segment accounted for the higher market share in 2018 and is expected to account for the larger share during the forecast period as well. With the growing demand for products from both mobile as well as fixed operators, the need for various telecom service assurance products is increasing. The services segment is expected to record a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Between professional and managed services, the managed services segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on deployment, the telecom service assurance market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period. Telecommunication companies are rapidly adopting cloud-based services and solutions as these offer several benefits, including scalability, flexibility, and ease of operation, to telecom operators..

Based on operator type, the telecom service assurance market has been segmented into mobile operator and fixed operator. The mobile operator segment expected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis for the global telecom service assurance has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and it is expected to register high growth during the forecast period. The key driving factors for the growth of the telecom service assurance market in the region include the growing demand for such solutions among various communication service providers in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. For the purpose of analysis, Asia-Pacific has been categorized as China, Japan, India, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of companies in the region and their need for efficient management of queues.

