Digital Intelligence Platform Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary – A new market study, “Digital Intelligence Platform Market Research Report – Global Forecast to 2023”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report analyzes the global digital intelligence platform market by component (energy optimization, analytics, data management), touch point (mobile, social media, web, kiosk, email), organization size (SMEs, large enterprises), vertical; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global digital intelligence platform market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

The major players in global digital intelligence platform market include:

Adobe Systems (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

SAS Institute (U.S.)

Evergage (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Mixpanel (U.S.)

Optimizely (U.S.)

Webtrekk GmbH (Germany)

New Relic (U.S.)

Localytics (U.S.)

Cxense (Norway)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

The Middle East & Africa

Latin Countries

On the basis of component, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

Energy Optimization

Analytics

Data Management

On the basis of touch point, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

Mobile

Social Media

Web

Kiosk

Email

On the basis of organization size, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical, the global digital intelligence platform market has been categorized into the following segments:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT and telecommunication

Retail and e-commerce

Travel

Public sector

Others

Research Methodology

Market Research Future analysis is conducted by industry experts who offer insight into industry structure, market segmentation, technology assessment, competitive landscape (CL), and market penetration, as well as on emerging trends. Besides primary interviews (~80%) and secondary research (~20%), their analysis is based on years of professional expertise in their respective industries. Our analysts also predict where the market will be headed in the next five to 10 years, by analyzing historical trends and current market positions. Furthermore, the varying trends of segments and categories in different regions are estimated based on primary and secondary research.

Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent sub-markets. The key players in the market were identified through secondary research, and their market contributions in the respective regions were determined through primary and secondary research. This entire process included the study of the annual and financial reports of the top market players and extensive interviews for key insights with industry leaders such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All the possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to arrive at the final quantitative and qualitative data. This data has been consolidated, and detailed inputs and analysis by Market Research Future added before being presented in this report.

