Talent Management Software Market Analysis, Overview, Business Trends, Regional Study, Forecast 2023

Market Overview

In a rapidly changing technology world, the Talent Management Software Market is expected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Talent management software continues to proliferate in the enterprise industry, realizing the importance of talent optimization and the key to a successful business. The emergence of video tools is one of the key factors driving the growth of the talent management software market.

Key Players

The prominent players in the talent management software market are – Halogen Software (Canada), Taleo Corporation (U.S.), Cornerstone OnDemand (U.S.), Kenexa (U.S.), Sumtotal Systems, Inc. (U.S.), iCims, Inc. (U.S.), Skillsoft (U.S.), Talentsoft (France), Lumesse Ltd. (U.K.), Saba Software (U.S.), among others.

Market Segmentation

By Component Solutions

• Workforce Management

• Learning Management

• Compensation Management

• Talent Acquisition

• Performance Planning

Services

• Professional

• Training & Education

• Support & Maintenance

By Deployment

• On Premise

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprises

By Vertical

• BFSI

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Education

• Government

Regional Insights

Regional analysis of the Talent Management Software Market is being studied in regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and other regions. While North America is estimated to have the largest market share after Europe, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The major growth of the Talent Management Software market in North America is due to technological advances and the increasing emergence of social media platforms in the region.

