Mobile Fronthaul Market Increasing Demand competitive Landscape, Production, Supply, Forecast 2023

Market Research Future (MRFR) study on the global mobile fronthaul market (2018-2023) discusses and analyses the effect of the outbreak of COVID-19 on the global mobile fronthaul market, including future opportunities and challenges, drivers, and risks. The report presents an assessment of the effects of COVID-19 on the global mobile fronthaul market and a forecast of business growth based on different scenarios.

Mobile fronthaul involves the transfer of data and voice from a cell site remote radio head (RRH) to a centralized baseband unit (BBU), which then connects to the mobile telephone switching office (MTSO). With the mobile fronthaul, the RU equipment comes under the RRH heading but is still located at the macrocell site. Similarly, the BBU moves to a centralized location where it serves multiple RRHs. The optical links that connect the BBU to multiple RRHs are referred to as the Mobile Fronthaul. With a mobile fronthaul network in place, providers can use the Optical Transport Network (OTN) technology to transfer data from cell sites to BBUs.

Mobile fronthaul enables the maximum and efficient use of all network equipment. Mobile fronthaul technology collects statistics on each connection and link, like BER, as well as uplink and downlink delays. Mobile front-haul technology enables remote configuration of each node and into which OTN container each CPRI link should be mapped. Mobile front-haul allows load-based sizing of the fronthaul traffic. CPRI links from small cells or secondary carriers/sectors may be selectively enabled or disabled for front-haul transport.

Market Dynamics

The global mobile fronthaul market is expected to see rapid growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand for 5 G technology and the increasing adoption of smartphones among users. The industry has gained substantial acceleration as a result of the increasing deployment of the 4G / LTE mobile network.

The global mobile fronthaul market is fragmented, with the involvement of many small and large industrial competitors. Accelink Technologies Co. Ltd., MACOM Technologies, Nokia Corporation, and E-blink SA are some of the major players adding to the highest revenue for the global mobile fronthaul industry.

Market Segmentation

The global mobile fronthaul market has been segmented by type, services, and network.

On the basis of type, the global mobile fronthaul market has been segmented into centralized RAN and Cloud-RAN (C-RAN).

On the basis of the services, the global mobile fronthaul market has been segmented into professional services and managed services.

On the basis of the network, the global mobile fronthaul market has been segmented into Passive WDM, Semi-passive WDM, Active WDM, Ethernet & Others.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global mobile front haul market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is likely to account for the largest share of the market and is projected to expand faster during the forecast period. Market growth in North America is attributed to significant players in the field, including MACOM Technologies, Finisar Corporation, and OE Solutions, among others. North America is followed by the European region, where the mobile fronthaul market is expected to expand rapidly in the coming years. Whereas in AsiaPacific countries, including China, Japan, and India, the market is also increasing due to the growing demand for reliable and low-cost power consumption.

Key Players

Some of the industry giants in the global mobile front haul market are Accelink Technologies Co.ltd. (China), MACOM Technologies (US), Nokia Corporation (Finland), E-blink SA (France), Finisar Corporation (US), OE Solutions (US), InnoLight Technology Corporation (China), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Eoptolink Technologies Inc. (China), Microsemi Corporation (US), Xilinx, Inc. (US) among others.

