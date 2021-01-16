How to Crackstreams, watch Packers-Rams Live playoff game on TV

Packers vs. Rams will kickoff a four-game slate of NFL divisional games in the 2021 playoffs.

Green Bay should be well-rested after securing the NFC’s only bye as the conference’s top seed, while the Rams just knocked off Seattle to advance as the No. 6 seed to this stage. As the lowest-remaining seed, that meant Los Angeles would travel to Lambeau Field to take on Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

It’s probably right that the hype in this matchup will surround the Green Bay offense matching up with the Rams’ defense. Rodgers and Davante Adams have been one of the best QB-WR connections in recent times, and the Packers also bring three strong running backs in Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon. The Rams counter defensively with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will likely shadow Adams, along with superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Whether or not Los Angeles’ offense can keep up will start with who’s playing quarterback for the Rams. John Wolford started last week’s game with Jared Goff still recovering from a broken thumb, but Wolford injured his neck, forcing Goff into the game. Whichever player is closer to 100 percent will likely get the nod here.

The real key to L.A.’s success, though, is probably its running game. The Packers have received criticism this season for not being a great tackling team, and Rams rookie running back Cam Akers has burst onto the scene in the second half of the season. If Akers controls the game on the ground and keeps Rodgers on the sideline, the Rams will at least have a chance of pulling off an upset.

Below is all the info you need to watch Packers vs. Rams on Saturday, including the TV channels and kickoff time.

What channel is Packers vs. Rams on today?

TV channel (national) : Fox

: Fox TV channel (Green Bay) : WLUK

: WLUK TV channel (Los Angeles) : KTTV

: KTTV Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV

Fox has two broadcasts on divisional weekend, and it’ll save its top team for Sunday. That means that Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) and Daryl Johnston (color) will call Packers vs. Rams.

The team of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees, Buccaneers vs. Saints game on Sunday night.

In Canada, the Packers-Rams game is available to stream on DAZN, which offers a 30-day free trial, and is also being broadcast on TSN.

Packers vs. Rams start time

Date : Saturday, Jan. 16

: Saturday, Jan. 16 Start time: 4:35 p.m. ET

Packers vs. Rams is the first game of divisional weekend, and it’ll kick off at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday. It’s similar to a Sunday late-afternoon kickoff, with it being half past one on the west coast.

The Packers wouldn’t have known their exact kickoff time as they went through the bye week, but they’ll be well rested and now able to sync their bodies up for the early evening start.

NFL playoff schedule: Divisional round

Saturday, Jan. 16

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Rams at Packers 4:35 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV Ravens at Bills 8:15 p.m. ET NBC fuboTV

Sunday, Jan. 17

Matchup Start time TV channel Live stream Browns at Chiefs 3:05 p.m. ET CBS fuboTV Buccaneers at Saints 6:40 p.m. ET Fox fuboTV

